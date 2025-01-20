This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Pavel Dorofeyev, LW/RW, Golden Knights (26% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Dorofeyev has five goals and two assists in his last four outings. He has been productive in bunches in 2024-25 en route to registering a career-high 28 points through 46 outings. Dorofeyev has a team-leading 19 goals this season, including eight on the power play. He had three tallies and one helper with the man advantage during his three-game point streak. Vegas ranks sixth in the league with a 26.6 power play percentage. The Golden Knights play four times this week, including two meetings with St. Louis' 27th-ranked penalty kill.

Brayden Schenn, C/LW, Blues (23% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Schenn has accumulated six goals and 14 points in his past 18 appearances. During that stretch, he has 34 shots, 46 hits and two power-play points (one goal, one assist). Schenn has only three outings over the last 12 games in which he hasn't earned a point and has registered five goals on 21 shots and added six helpers. He has two goals and two assists over a three-game point streak heading into a three-game week for St. Louis.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Hockey Club (20% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Schmaltz has three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He has two power-play helpers and 13 shots during that stretch. Utah's talented tandem of Schmaltz and Clayton Keller has been all over the scoresheet since Logan Cooley started centering the top line. The 28-year-old Schmaltz has been hot and cold offensively this season, but has been productive, collecting 26 assists and 35 points through 45 appearances.

Adam Fantilli, C, Blue Jackets (18% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Fantilli's seven-game point streak ended in Saturday's 1-0 shootout loss to the New York Rangers, but he remains a superb fantasy option. He has four goals, four assists, 21 shots on target, six hits and eight blocks in his last eight appearances. Due to the absence of Sean Monahan, Fantilli has thrived in a top-line role between Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov. Monahan could be out until the end of the month and may miss additional time afterward because of a sprained wrist. The 20-year-old Fantilli should be scooped up from the waiver wire ahead of a busy four-game week for Columbus.

Spencer Knight, G, Panthers (16% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Knight got off to a sluggish start in 2024-25 but has been much better lately. He has won four of his five starts, stopping 129 of 138 shots. Knight has allowed two goals or fewer in each win during that span and blanked the Ducks with 34 saves on Saturday. In 18 appearances this season, he has a 9-6-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. With two back-to-back situations on the schedule, Knight should split the starts with Sergei Bobrovsky during Florida's four-game week. The 23-year-old Knight has plenty of potential as a spot-starter for fantasy managers.

Kaapo Kakko, RW, Kraken (12% rostered) for Assists/Points/Hits

Kakko has found another level since being acquired by Seattle from the Rangers. He already has four goals and 13 points in 14 outings with the Kraken after posting four goals and 10 assists in his first 30 appearances of 2024-25. Kakko has been a great fit alongside Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers on Seattle's top line. The 23-year-old Kakko has three goals on six shots, seven hits, five blocks and five helpers during his five-game point spree. He didn't have any blocks for Seattle beforehand but he is more reliable for hits. Kakko's fantasy stock has improved dramatically thanks to a change of scenery, making him an intriguing fantasy option. He is a worthy addition in deeper leagues going into a three-game week for the Kraken.

Mason Lohrei, D, Bruins (3% rostered) for Assists/Blocks/PP

Lohrei has one goal and five points in his past four contests, including two multi-assist efforts. He has three power-play helpers, two shots and nine blocks across that period. Boston has struggled with the man advantage this season, but it has improved in the last three games. Lohrei quarterbacks the first unit and has become the Bruins' top offensive threat from the blue line due to an injury to Charlie McAvoy. The 24-year-old Lohrei has under-the-radar upside entering a four-game week for Boston.

Noah Cates, LW, Flyers (2% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Cates has amassed nine goals, eight assists, 35 shots and 17 hits in 19 games since starting December on a three-game pointless skid. He has gone consecutive contests without a point on only one occasion during his red-hot play. His surprising offensive consistency makes him a viable fantasy option in deeper leagues, especially if the hits keep coming. Cates has three goals and two assists in four outings heading into a three-game week for Philadelphia.

Darren Raddysh, D, Lightning (2% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks/PP

Raddysh has compiled one goal, three assists, nine shots, four hits and three blocks during his three-game point spree. Over that span, he has one goal and two helpers on the man advantage. Raddysh is trending toward flirting with the 40-point plateau in 2024-25, but offensive consistency has been an issue. Still, his category coverage gives him considerable fantasy appeal as a short-term option during a four-game week for Tampa Bay.

Jesper Boqvist, C, Panthers (1% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Boqvist has accounted for seven goals and 10 points in his last 13 appearances. During that time, he hasn't gone more than one game without finding the scoresheet while contributing a shorthanded goal, 19 shots and 33 hits. Boqvist is tied for the second-most hits on the Panthers, with 102, and he's provided valuable depth scoring. The 26-year-old forward could be a solid pickup for fantasy managers in banger leagues entering a four-game week for Florida.