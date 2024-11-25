Category Targets: Under-Appreciated Pickup Options

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration:

Sean Monahan, C, Blue Jackets (34% rostered) for Goals/Assists/Shots/Faceoffs

Monahan has been a valuable producer for Columbus in 2024-25, registering seven goals and 20 points through 20 games. Following a four-game pointless skid from Nov. 5-12, he has a goal and eight helpers over his last five appearances. He has three multi-point efforts and 12 shots on goal during that period. Monahan is first among the Blue Jackets' forward group with 18:57 of ice time per game. He also sits eighth in the NHL with 207 faceoff wins and has a 54.3 winning percentage on his draws over the previous three seasons. Monahan should be rostered in more fantasy leagues.

Anthony Cirelli, C, Lightning (34% rostered) for Goals/Shots/Blocks/Faceoffs

Cirelli is on track for his best offensive season, with eight goals and 21 points in 19 games. He has six goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. The 27-year-old center hasn't cracked the 50-point mark yet in the NHL, but he should easily surpass that milestone in 2024-25. Cirelli also has 36 shots on target and 19 blocked shots while averaging a career-high 19:20 of ice time per game and getting playing time in all situations. He leads Tampa Bay with 166 faceoff wins. Cirelli is worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy lineups ahead of the team's four-game week.

Will Cuylle, LW, Rangers (33% rostered) for Goals/Points/Hits

Cuylle is trending toward shattering his offensive totals from his 2023-24 rookie season. He had 13 goals, eight assists and 119 shots over 80 appearances last year. The 22-year-old forward already has seven markers, eight helpers and 34 shots through 19 outings in 2024-25. He has notched three tallies and six points across his last six games. Cuylle sits fifth in the league with 79 hits after leading all first-year players with 249 hits last season. He has been productive in a third-line role, and his fantasy value is rising. Cuylle is worth scooping up ahead of New York's busy four-game week.

Kirill Marchenko, RW, Blue Jackets (29% rostered) for Goals/Assists/Shots

Marchenko showcased plenty of offensive upside in 2023-24 while tickling the twine 23 times and adding 19 assists over 78 games. He has improved his scoring rates this campaign, netting eight goals and collecting 20 points through 20 appearances. He has provided 51 shots and 14 hits while averaging a career-high 18:13 of ice time per game. The 24-year-old winger hasn't gone more than two straight outings without earning at least one point. Marchenko has two goals, two assists and seven shots in two multi-point efforts over his last two contests. Like many players featured this week, he deserves more fantasy attention than he has received this season.

David Rittich, G, Kings (27% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Rittich has been excellent in November, posting a 4-2-0 record with a .938 save percentage and a 1.35 goals-against average in six appearances. His statistics during that span include a relief outing against Colorado on Nov. 13, when he stopped four of five shots in 14:41 of playing time. Darcy Kuemper sustained an injury versus the Avalanche and has been on injured reserve for the past three games, leaving the netminding duties to Rittich. It's unclear when Kuemper will return, but the Kings can afford to give him all the time he needs, thanks to Rittich's success. As a result, the 32-year-old Rittich makes for a solid addition ahead of a four-game week for Los Angeles. The team has favorable matchups against the Sharks, Ducks and Senators during that span, but the latter two are part of a back-to-back set.

William Eklund, LW, Sharks (21% rostered) for Assists/Shots

Since the 2023-24 season, Eklund has the second-most points on the Sharks with 62 (20 goals, 42 assists) in 102 games. He sits second on the team with 13 helpers and 17 points over 22 contests during the 2024-25 campaign. Eklund has accounted for two goals and eight points in his last seven outings. He also has 36 shots, 15 blocked shots and 15 hits this season. Eklund has long-term fantasy appeal despite San Jose's offensive struggles and has a great deal of short-term upside during the club's four-game week.

Spencer Martin, G, Hurricanes (5% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Martin could be a regular between the pipes for Carolina after Pyotr Kochetkov was injured in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Columbus. The Hurricanes brought up netminder Yaniv Perets from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL on Sunday, which doesn't bode well for the availability of Kochetkov. The Hurricanes were already playing without Frederik Andersen, who has been unavailable since Oct. 26 due to a knee injury. Martin has a 1-2-1 record with one shutout, a 3.21 GAA and an .870 save percentage through five appearances this season. While those statistics aren't particularly impressive, and Carolina has a challenging upcoming schedule, the 29-year-old goalie should see the bulk of the starts for a superb team that is ailing considerably in the crease, making him a worthwhile pickup.

Yanni Gourde, C, Kraken (2% rostered) for Goals/Assists/Hits

Gourde has found his groove offensively, compiling two goals and five points over his last six games. He didn't have a point across 10 straight outings after beginning the year with three assists in five contests. Gourde has 25 shots and 35 hits through 21 appearances this season. Seattle plays four times this week, including two games against Anaheim and two matchups versus San Jose. Gourde should be a good source of hits, and his offensive surge could make him an undervalued pickup in deeper banger leagues.

Marcus Johansson, LW, Wild (1% rostered) for Goals/Shots

Johansson has contributed two goals and two assists over his last five outings. He didn't have a point in nine games before his recent success. Johansson has been flourishing in an increased role, averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice time per contest during his hot play. He could see more action on Minnesota's top line alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy if Kirill Kaprizov misses additional time due to a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old Johansson has under-the-radar fantasy value entering a four-game week for the Wild.

Adam Gaudette, C, Senators (1% rostered) for Goals/Shots/Hits

Gaudette flashed his offensive upside from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 by potting six goals on 13 shots over five matchups. He has accumulated 26 shots and 17 hits across 19 outings this season. Gaudette has averaged a mere 10:12 of ice time per game but moved up to the top line during Sunday's practice. An opportunity to play alongside Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk would give Gaudette's fantasy value a significant boost. The 28-year-old Gaudette has plenty of upside as a short-term pickup if he can stay on the first combination during Ottawa's four-game week.