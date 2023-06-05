DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals delivered. The score was tied at two goals apiece heading into the third, at which point Vegas broke through with three goals to earn a 5-2 win and a 1-0 series lead. Now, Monday brings us Game 2, against emanating from the desert. For DFS purposes, you have $50,000 to spend on a six-player roster. One player is your Captain, and they earn you 1.5 times the points, but with an elevated salary. Here is the Game 2 lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Ivan Barbashev, VGK vs. FLA ($7,200): I'm trying something here for Game 2. As I said, your Captain's salary is elevated. Who have been the top-two scorers for the Golden Knights? Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault. Who is the third player on that line? That would be Barbashev. The Russian has been no slouch. He has 16 points in 18 playoff games, including one in each of his last three games. This is a bet on Vegas' first line, and by making Barbashev my Captain, I have a more well-rounded lineup than I usually manage on DraftKings.

FLEX

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. FLA ($9,800): Eichel picked up two assists in Game 1, giving him 20 points in the playoffs. Now, he hasn't had a goal in his last eight games, but he has seven assists in that time. Also, 22 shots on net, so if he keeps shooting, Eichel should light the lamp in time. Vegas is at home, and with Sergei Bobrovsky looking human in Game 1, things are looking up for the former Sabre.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. FLA ($9,200): I said making Barbashev my Captain was a bet on Vegas' top line, and this is me seeing that through to its logical conclusion. Nobody is hotter than Marchessault right now. He is on a six-game point streak, and all 10 of his playoff goals have come in his last 11 games. The winger leads the Golden Knights with 65 shots on net through 18 contests, and all that shooting is paying off.

Sam Bennett, FLA at VGK ($8,000): Bennett is Matthew Tkachuk's center, which has helped him pick up seven assists in the postseason. While he only has four goals, that is on 58 shots on target in 16 games. His 6.9 shooting percentage is likely to improve. Bennett tallied three shots on goal in Game 1, which is an encouraging start in terms of providing the potential for his puck luck to turn around.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at VGK ($7,800): Verhaeghe also notched three shots on net in Game 1 for the Panthers. He's second on the team with 15 playoff points, and we know he can score. Verhaeghe notched 42 goals on 275 shots on net during the regular season.

Sam Reinhart, FLA at VGK ($7,400): The Panthers held their own offensively in Game 1, with two goals and 35 shots on net. In case Game 2 tilts Florida's way, having three players from the squad provides me with DFS opportunity. Reinhart racks up a ton of minutes on the power play. In the postseason he's averaged 3:29 per game with the extra man. Vegas ranked 19th on the penalty kill during the regular season, and are 14th in the playoffs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.