DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Neither Detroit nor Seattle is playing Monday, which is probably for the best, as sports fan in those cities will likely be focused on Wolverines facing the Huskies. Hey, you can watch that one as well. First, though, get your NHL DFS lineups in. There are four games Monday starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are no teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday. Two squads are on the first leg, but I feel fairly confident in who will be in goal for the Canucks and Bruins. Vancouver plays the Rangers on Monday and then the Islanders on Tuesday, so Thatcher Demko will presumably take the tougher matchup against the Rangers. Boston, meanwhile, has been consistent with its goaltending rotation, which would mean it is Jeremy Swayman's turn.

GOALIES

Tristan Jarry, PIT at PHI ($7,900): Jarry has been up and down through the season, but has landed at a 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage. On the one hand, the Flyers have been a bit unlucky offensively, given that they rank 25th in goals per game but are in the top eight in shots on net per contest. On the other hand, Philadelphia ranks lowest in goals per game among these eight teams, and that counts for something to be sure.

Carter Hart, PHI vs. PIT ($7,500): Though Hart's .912 save percentage is not remarkable, the Flyers' defense has been so strong I still like him as a goaltending option. Philly has only allowed 28.7 shots on goal per game, and it has the second-ranked penalty kill as well. The Penguins have underachieved offensively, especially on the power play, so Hart could handle this visit from the Flyers' in-state rivals.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Marco Rossi, MIN vs. DAL ($3,900): Rossi's fine rookie season continued with a goal Friday, but I highlight that game because Mats Zuccarello returned, and Rossi got to play first-line center next to him. Jake Oettinger is yet to return for the Stars, and in his stead Scott Wedgewood has a 3.11 GAA and .886 save percentage over 11 starts in a row. Now, Dallas is also missing Miro Heiskanen.

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at COL ($3,800): I can't speak to it with certainly, and it is a degree anecdotal, but I feel like DeBrusk is one of the streakier guys in the NHL. Maybe that's true, and maybe it isn't, but what I do know is that he is on a six-game point streak. Colorado's success this year is mildly surprising, because it has gotten largely awful goaltending from Alexandar Georgiev. In fact, over his last 15 starts he has a 3.10 GAA and .889 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Stars at Wild

Matt Duchene (C - $5,200), Tyler Seguin (W - $4,400), Mason Marchment (W - $4,200)

The Wild know they won't be getting Filip Gustavsson back just yet, and Marc-Andre Fleury has proven no more capable than Wedgewood. The 39-year-old has an .896 save percentage on the season, and he has a .906 save percentage over the last three years. Dallas' second line has been quite successful this year, with Duchene's addition to the lineup giving a real boost to the depth of the team.

Duchene has 35 points in 37 games, and having a center that can put up point-a-game numbers is a nice luxury. He's not slowing down, either, as the former Predator has a four-game point streak going. Seguin has been a solid 50-point guy for a few years, but this season he has dipped into Jamie Benn's Fountain of Youth from last year it would seem. He has 14 goals and 15 assists, with four goals in his last four outings for good measure. Marchment has played a role in Duchene's recent success. He too is on a four-game point streak, but with nine total points in that time.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. VAN ($5,300): Fox has doubled down on his strong suits this season. He's averaged 3:43 per game on the power play and has 17 points with the extra man in only 28 contests. The Canucks have improved pretty much across the board this year, but they were brutal on the penalty kill the last couple seasons. Though improved, they still rank 22nd in penalty-kill percentage.

Thomas Harley, DAL at MIN ($4,500): It's a little hard to suss out how the Stars' power play will shake out while Heiskanen is on the sidelines. In their one game without the Finnish defenseman they had only two power-play opportunities, and scored on one of them which kept the minutes with the man advantage down even more. Harley is the player projected to see the biggest uptick on that front, though. The 22-year-old defenseman has nine goals and 10 assists this season, and he had an assist on that power-play goal against Nashville.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.