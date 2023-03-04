DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

While the trade season was notable, the trade deadline was quite underwhelming. Now, we move on to the home stretch of the NHL season. There are eight games starting at 6 p.m. ET or later, and these are my lineup recommendations for Saturday in the wake of the deadline.

SLATE PREVIEW

We have three teams on a back-to-back Saturday. However, the Jets and Oilers are playing one another on the second night of a home-and-home. It's a pretty even Steven situation there. Then, the Blue Jackets are on the road facing the Senators, who are rested. That's a matchup to target, to be sure.

GOALIES

Mads Sogaard, OTT vs. CLM ($8,500): Since Cam Talbot got healthy, he and Sogaard have been swapping starts, and it is Sogaard's turn if that holds true. The 22-year-old has made five starts this season and has a 2.37 GAA and .920 save percentage. Columbus is 30th in goals per game, and as I noted it is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back as well.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR at VAN ($8,400): Samsonov's .915 save percentage is solid, but his 2.39 GAA is sterling, and he has a 22-8-2 record in 32 appearances. There is a good chance he gets a win against the lowly Canucks. Vancouver is 10th in goals per game, but it has been falling due to injuries and trades.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Viktor Arvidsson, LOS vs. STL ($5,600): Arvidsson has seven points in his last nine games, including five goals. Also, in that time he's put 32 shots on net, so he has been quite active. The Blues are in the bottom five in GAA, and with the moves they made at the deadline, aren't likely to improve down the stretch.

Cody Glass, NAS at CHI ($3,500): Glass is now the first-line center for the Predators, and there is no reason for the rebuilding squad to remove him from that role. Also, he has five points in his last five games for good measure. The Blackhawks have a 3.61 GAA and have allowed 33.9 shots on net per contest, and they also dealt away a lot of talent at the deadline.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Senators vs. Blue Jackets

Shane Pinto (C - $3,400), Alex DeBrincat (W - $6,300), Drake Batherson (W - $5,200)

The Blue Jackets, who are in the bottom four in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Additionally, Michael Hutchinson is now the backup goalie for Columbus. The 33-year-old has not had a regular role in the NHL since the 2016-17 season, and that's for a reason. Namely, he has a career .905 save percentage. All this bodes well for the Senators and their solid second line.

The rookie Pinto started hot, slowed down, but has picked it up again recently. He has five goals and four assists over his last 15 games, including a goal on five shots on net in his last outing. DeBrincat is on a four-game point streak. He's put 199 shots on net through 61 games, and he has 25 power-play points as well. Columbus isn't as bad on the penalty kill as it is elsewhere, but it isn't good, and it is likely to get worse. Batherson is also on a four-game point streak. He has 11 points in 14 contests, and he's put 40 shots on net in that time as well.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. CLM ($6,00): Jacob Chychrun debuted for the Senators in their last game, and Chabot saw his minutes fall to 19:21, but he saw 4:12 on the power play, so it's all good. He has 35 points – 18 on the power play – and 150 shots on net through 56 games. The defensive woes of the Blue Jackets have been well established, and they are on the road for the second day of a back-to-back as well.

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. STL ($5,200): Doughty has averaged 26:18 in ice time, a massive role for the veteran defenseman. He has 39 points in 62 games, including 21 on the power play. The Blues rank 21st on the penalty kill, but don't seem likely to improve on that front. Plus, Binnington has a 3.29 GAA and .895 save percentage for good measure.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.