DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The Eastern Conference Finals are set, but the West still needs to be sorted. Saturday could see the first team punch its ticket. The Stars will have to win on the road in Seattle, though. For single-game DFS, you have a salary cap of $50,000. You need to select six players, and your Captain earns you 1.5 times the points but on DraftKings the Captain's salary also gets inflated. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, colloquially speaking, and here is a lineup that intrigues me.

CAPTAIN

Joe Pavelski, DAL at SEA ($14,100): When considering the boosted salary of the Captain, Pavelski became my choice over his linemates. All three of them are stellar, and they have all been productive in this series. Pavelski, notably, was returning from concussion protocol for the second round, but he has is at peak performance. The veteran tallied four goals in Game 1 and has three more goals and an assist since. Pavelski's only iffy day was in that weird 7-2 loss for the Stars, which was an unusual night in a few ways.

FLEX

Jason Robertson, DAL at SEA ($10,000): Now, for the other wing on Dallas' top line. Robertson is one of the NHL's new stars, having notched over 40 goals in each of the last two seasons. He's arguably underperformed in the playoffs, but he still has 11 points in 11 games. The thing is that he only has two postseason goals, but he also has a 5.9 shooting percentage. Robertson just needs more puck luck, and Philipp Grubauer had an .895 save percentage this season.

Max Domi, DAL at SEA ($7,600): Domi scuffled a bit after joining the Stars, and he started the playoffs slow. However, he has 10 points over his last seven games. Grubauer has allowed at least four goals in four of the five contests in this series, so I am expecting goals in this one.

Jordan Eberle, SEA vs. DAL ($7,200): My first three players were Stars, but I am not writing off the Kraken at home. Jake Oettinger hasn't exactly lit the world on fire in this series either. He has a 3.49 GAA and .877 save percentage across these five games against the Kraken. Eberle, who skates on Seattle's top line, has three of the goals against Oettinger, and he has a point in four of the five games in this series.

Jaden Schwartz, SEA vs. DAL ($7,000): Schwartz has kept goalies busy in the playoffs. He leads the Kraken with 38 shots on net through 12 games. That's helped him tally five goals, which also leads the team. Oettinger was good on the road during the regular season, but in his five playoffs starts away from Dallas he has a 3.25 GAA and .873 save percentage.

Tye Kartye, SEA vs. DAL ($4,000): Kartye's salary allows me to slot him in for the final spot in this lineup, but he has decent upside for a player at this salary. The rookie was introduced to the lineup, making his NHL debut in the playoffs, due to injury, but he's kept his role thanks to four points in eight games. He's also started 73.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, most among Seattle forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.