NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Welp. The Stanley Cup Finals matchup between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers was pretty awesome on paper. Also, the games have been good. However, the Panthers are up three games to none. The Panthers could sweep the Oilers with a Game 4 victory. That would be a bummer. As an impartial fan of hockey, a sweep would be disappointing. Plus, if the Panthers are going to win it all, I'd prefer they at least do it in Game 5 at home, instead of in front of an empty arena in Edmonton. Oh, and we'd miss out on more chances for NHL DFS contests.

So, for possibly the last time this season, here are my recommendations. You get $50,000 in salary for six players. One is your Captain, who will earn you 1.5 times the points, but with an elevated salary. The game will "start" at 8 p.m. ET. Here's the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Aleksander Barkov, FLA at EDM ($12,300): Given that the Panthers have won every game of this series, going with anybody other than a Panther for my Captain feels bold. Barkov, in addition to his defensive prowess, leads the Panthers in points. Thanks to his goal and assist in Game 3, the Finn has 21 postseason points, and you can ink him in for over 20 minutes of ice time. Thus, he's my Captain.

FLEX

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at EDM ($10,200): The Conn Smythe winner will be Barkov or Bobrovsky. Florida has won six games in a row, so "Bob" has won six in a row, and Game 3 was the first time in that run wherein he's allowed more than two goals. Edmonton's offense has been scuffling, and Bobrovsky has stopped 82 of the 86 shots he's faced in this series. Even if the Oilers win, the Russian goalie will play well.

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. FLA ($9,400): Thanks to a dip in play, Draisaitl's salary has become easier to fit into a roster. He's still one of the best players in the NHL. The German had 106 points this season, and his 28 playoff points are still tied for second. If the Oilers avoid a sweep, Draisaitl will likely get back on the score sheet.

Sam Bennett, FLA at EDM ($7,200): If not for an injury that cost him five games (and most of a sixth), Bennett might be the Panthers' leading scorer. He has seven goals and six assists in 15 games. Bennett is on a six-game point streak, and I'm betting on a skater in form.

Mattias Ekholm, EDM vs. FLA ($6,200): Ekholm will be on the ice a bunch. Even though he doesn't play on the power play, he's averaged 22:32 per game in terms of ice time. The Swede has put 28 shots on net and blocked 26 shots in the playoffs. He had 45 points this season. He has five goals in the playoffs. Outside of Evan Bouchard, no Edmonton defenseman other than Ekholm is worth rostering.

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA at EDM ($4,000): My roster is fairly top-heavy in terms of salary, so I had to find somebody at a lower tier of salary to finish out this lineup. Naturally, I wanted a Panther, given how this series has gone. Luostarinen, who plays on the third line, has a point in four of his last five games. That makes him an excellent option to round out a roster.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.