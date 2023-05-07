DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We've had a couple days with only one NHL game. Sunday is tripling that. There are three games on the docket, with the first one starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Let's get to those DFS recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

It seems like the Hurricanes are sticking with Frederik Andersen in net. He's started three games in a row, so the goalie tandem of Andersen and Antti Raanta may be down to just the Dane starting. However, I do wonder about the Devils' decision in goal. Akira Schmid has been pulled two games in a row. Could they go back to Vitek Vanecek? Honestly, I don't think it matters.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SEA ($8,100): Oettinger didn't look great in Game 1, but he picked it up big time in Game 2. All in all, Oettinger has a 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage in eight playoff starts. There's no need to be worried about the American goalie on the road, either. In fact, he had a 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage in away games. Oettinger is a real road warrior.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. TOR ($5,500): Instead of getting cagey, the Panthers have leaned into their strength and are playing high-variance, offense-first hockey. It's working, and I love it. Bennett missed Game 1 against the Bruins, but since then he has seven points and 26 shots on net in eight games. Ilya Samsonov is the opposite of Oettinger, as he preferred home cooking. On the road, the Russian has a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars at Kraken

Max Domi (C - $4,100), Joe Pavelski (W - $5,800), Mason Marchment (W - $3,800)

When Pavelski returned, the Stars decided to slot him onto the second line and to keep Tyler Seguin on the wing on the top line, which has worked out thus far. Even in their loss in Game 1, Dallas scored four goals. Philipp Grubauer does have a .917 save percentage in the playoffs, but he has a 2.74 GAA. That comes after he had an .895 save percentage during the regular season. The German has allowed four goals in both games of this series. Maybe he got hyped to face his former team, but this series is not going well for him.

Domi was cold when the playoffs began, but he has a four-game point streak. That includes three assists in Game 1 of this series. How did Domi pick up three helpers? Well, Joe Pavelski had four goals in Game 1 in his return from concussion protocol. During the regular season, he had 28 goals and 49 assists, so getting him back is big for the Stars. Marchment had a hit-or-miss season, but his 8.1 shooting percentage probably spoke to some bad puck luck. Like Domi, he's picked it up recently, as he has four points in his last four contests.

DEFENSEMAN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at FLA ($5,500): Rielly has been the hottest defenseman this side of Evan Bouchard, as he has a seven-game point streak. That began with four assists in Game 2 against the Lightning. Florida is scoring goals, but the defense has been a bit dicey. Sergei Bobrovsky has faced 220 shots in six starts, and he has a .909 save percentage.

