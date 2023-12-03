DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's the usual course of affairs. A robust Saturday of NHL action is followed by a Sunday with less on the docket, perhaps owing to the overarching fear other sports leagues have of the NFL. This time around, there are four NHL games Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. ET or later. Here are my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Also typical is having the bulk of the slate featuring teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. Nashville and Buffalo play one another. Colorado gets a tough draw, being on the road against a rested Kings team. Meanwhile, Boston gets to be at home versus Columbus, not exactly imposing even when rested. Also, the Rangers host the Sharks who, you know, are the Sharks.

GOALIE

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. CLM ($8,300): To the extent the venerated goaltending duo in Boston has slipped, it has largely been Linus Ullmark, the reigning Vezina winner, who has done so. Swayman is still standing here with a 2.17 GAA and .930 save percentage. Though the team in front of his will be lacking for rest, the Blue Jackets have averaged 2.92 goals per game so Swayman may be able to handle them himself.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Phillip Danault, LOS vs. COL ($4,500): The Kings have depth, and Danault gets to center the second line between Kevin Fiala and Trevor Moore. Those two may not be household names, but they are no slouches offensively, and neither is Danault. The center has 13 points in 20 games, even with an 8.5 shooting percentage that gives him plenty of room for improved puck luck. Though the Avalanche have been strong at suppressing shots on net and gotten solid goaltending, they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. That's enough for me to give a King a chance Sunday.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Sabres vs. Predators

Casey Mittelstadt (C - $4,300), Alex Tuch (W - $6,000), Jeff Skinner ($5,600)

This is the look of Buffalo's top line now with Tage Thompson out, and all three also happen to share a line on the first power-play unit. That work with the extra man has my attention heading into this game between two teams on the second day of a back-to-back. Buffalo, at least, is at home, and Nashville is in the bottom 10 in terms of penalty-kill percentage. The Predators' goaltending has been lackluster, and with the roster revamped and the coaching staff new, I do believe the penalty-kill woes may prove legitimate.

Mittelstadt has played a ton of minutes now that he is on the first line and top power-play unit. He has eight points in his last seven games, including two on the power play. Tuch had 36 goals and 20 power-play points last year. He has eight goals this season, but has also put 55 shots on net, and that's in only 20 games. Skinner has been putting shots on target at a high level, even for him. He's notched 82 shots on goal in 24 games. Skinner has four goals with the extra man, but three have come in his last six outings.

DEFENSEMAN

Ryan McDonagh, NAS at BUF ($3,600): Since returning from injury, the veteran defenseman McDonagh has been on fire. He's tallied five assists across six games. The Sabres have managed an above-average penalty kill (not a concern with a defensively who doesn't really play with the extra man), but has a below-average GAA anyway thanks to questionable goaltending. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been the best of the bunch, but he still has a .905 save percentage this year, and an .899 save percentage in his career.

