DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

My main takeaway from the two games in Vegas is the way the Golden Knights' offense performed. Vegas is up two games to none over Florida, but now the Panthers get to be at home. Will that make a difference? I definitely expect the Panthers to perform better, and for Mathtew Tkachuk to do more than take misconduct penalties. Game 3 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. For DFS purposes, you have $50,000 in salary for your six-man roster. Your Captain will earn you 1.5 times the points, but has an elevated salary. Here is the Game 3 lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at FLA ($13,800): Even on the road, I'll go with the hottest player going right now. Marchessault wants a Cup, and maybe a Conn Smythe for good measure. He's coming off a three-point game, and over his last 12 contests he has 12 goals and seven assists. His 46 shots on net and spot on the top power-play unit are also both encouraging in terms of Marchessault staying productive.

FLEX

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. VGK ($8,000): It would help Bennett if Tkachuk could stay out of the penalty box, or the locker room, as Bennett is Tkachuk's center on Florida's second line. He did pick up an assist in Game 2, and he also put four shots on net. Better puck luck would also help Bennett. His 6.5 shooting percentage is tamping his numbers down, but he keeps shooting, and regression toward the mean could happen in Game 3.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. VGK ($7,600): Verhaeghe infrequently went all that long not lighting the lamp this season. He has six postseason goals, which come after he tallied 42 during the regular-season campaign. Verhaeghe doesn't have a goal in his last five games, but he's still on Florida's top line, and with the Panthers at home and up against the wall, this could be the time for Verhaeghe to light the lamp once again.

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. VGK ($7,200): Both of these teams have made it to this point in spite of lackluster penalty kills. The Panthers rank 13th among playoff teams, but the Golden Knights are actually 14th. Bennett tallied 27 power-play points this season while averaging 4:00 per game with the extra man. Things haven't slowed down for him in the playoffs, as he's averaged 3:29 per contest on the power play. That could be how the Panthers break through at home to get a win in this series.

William Karlsson, VGK at FLA ($7,000): Sergei Bobrovsky has been fallible in this series, and even got pulled in Game 2. There is reason to be concern that the Russian goalie isn't going to get back on track, which bodes well for the Golden Knights theoretically. Karlsson has 10 playoff goals, second most on the Golden Knights. If "Bob" isn't back in form, he could add to that.

Chandler Stephenson, VGK at FLA ($6,200): Stephenson has been streaky in the playoffs. He started scorching hot, then cooled down, but now has seven points in his last eight games. Stephenson already has three assists in this series, including two with the extra man. As I noted, the Panthers have the 13th-ranked penalty kill among playoff teams.

