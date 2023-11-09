DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 11 games on the schedule, consisting of six games in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, two starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, one at 9:00 p.m. ET and two beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tampa Bay (vs. Chicago), Dallas (at Columbus), Colorado (vs. Seattle), Edmonton (at San Jose) and Detroit (vs. Montreal) are the biggest favorites. NY Islanders at Boston is projected to be a low-scoring contest, with an over/under of 5.5. The over/under for the Oilers against the Sharks is set at 7.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at BOS ($7,400): It's not an easy matchup, but Sorokin projects as a very good bang for the buck option. The 28-year-old netminder has posted a 1-1-1 record with a 1.71 GAA and a .938 save percentage in three career contests against Boston. Sorokin will probably pile up saves and he is capable of stealing one from the East Conference-leading Bruins.

Thatcher Demko, VAN at OTT ($7,800): Demko has stopped 162 of 169 shots during his six-game win streak. During that span, he has posted two shutouts and has surrendered two goals or fewer in each contest. Demko has a 7-3-1 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 11 career appearances versus the Senators. If the Canucks opt for Casey DeSmith ($7,600) instead, he would be a solid option as well against an Ottawa team that is playing the second game of a back-to-back.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Taylor Hall, CHI at TB ($4,600): Hall has scored a goal and registered three shots on net in each of his two outings since returning to the lineup from a shoulder issue. Additionally, he produced two goals, five shots and one assist in three meetings against Tampa Bay last season.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at NYR ($5,900): Zuccarello has supplied one goal and three assists over a three-game point streak going into Thursday night's action. He has eight shots on net and two power-play helpers during that stretch. Zuccarello racked up one goal, one assist and four shots versus the Rangers last Saturday.

Jaden Schwartz, SEA at COL ($4,900): Schwartz has generated four goals and five assists during a seven-game point spree. He three power-play points (two goals, one assist) and 22 shots on target over that span. It has been a productive start to the season for Schwartz, who has six goals and 11 points in 13 outings.

Filip Hronek, VAN at OTT ($4,300): Hronek has contributed 10 assists, including four on the power play, during his seven-game point streak. He has 10 shots on goal and five blocked shots over that stretch.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings at Penguins

Anze Kopitar (C - $5,800), Adrian Kempe (W - $6,400), Quinton Byfield (W - $3,900)

Kopitar has amassed seven goals and six assists over 12 games this season. That includes three markers and two helpers over a four-game point streak. Kempe has five goals and 14 points through 12 contests, while Byfield has compiled two goals and nine helpers in 12 appearances. Kempe has produced four tallies and seven helpers during a seven-game point spree. Meanwhile, Byfield has dished seven assists across his four-game point streak.

Los Angeles will be playing the second half of a back-to-back Thursday, but the top line has been firing on all cylinders. All three players also have very reasonable salaries, making them a great stack candidate.

Canucks at Senators

Elias Pettersson (C - $7,800), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $4,300), Ilya Mikheyev (W - $4,400)

Pettersson has amassed six goals and 21 points in 12 games this season. He has accumulated four goals and seven assists during a six-game point streak. Kuzmenko has notched three goals and 10 points in 12 contests, while Mikheyev has three goals and three helpers in eight appearances.

Vancouver's top line checks in with solid salaries across the board. They have all been productive this campaign, especially Pettersson, and could be big performers on Thursday against a tired Ottawa squad.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. CHI ($6,000): Hedman has heated up with two goals and five assists during a three-game point streak. He also has four shots and four blocks over that stretch. Hedman also collected three assists and three shots on net in two outings versus Chicago last campaign.

Quinn Hughes, VAN at OTT ($6,500): Hughes is coming off a four-point effort in Monday's 6-2 win over Edmonton. He has accounted for five goals and 20 points in 12 contests this campaign. Hughes has racked up 16 points, including 15 helpers, in 15 career appearances against the Senators.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.