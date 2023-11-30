DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday is packed with 14 games, consisting of seven contests in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, three matchups beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, two getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET and two starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Boston (vs. San Jose), Detroit (vs. Chicago), Florida (at Montreal) and Colorado (at Arizona) are the biggest favorites. The Bruins-Sharks, NY Islanders-Hurricanes, Wild-Predators, Stars-Flames and Capitals-Ducks matchups have the lowest over/unders of the night at 6.0. All the other contests are set for 6.5.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK at VAN ($7,500): Hill doesn't have an easy matchup against a high-powered Vancouver offense, but he has some strong value play potential. The 27-year-old netminder has posted a 3-1-1 record with a .932 save percentage and one shutout in his past five outings.

Alex Lyon, DET vs. CHI ($8,200): Lyon could get the nod in the second half of Detroit's back-to-back thanks to his recent hot play. He has stopped 53 of 54 shots in his past two victories.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jeff Skinner, BUF at STL ($5,600): Skinner has compiled three goals, two assists and 18 shots on net in his past five outings. He has scored all three of his markers on the man advantage during that period.

Mathew Barzal, NYI at CAR ($5,800): Barzal has amassed four goals, six assists and 25 shots on target over his last eight outings. He has picked up one goal and three helpers on the power play during that stretch. Additionally, Barzal notched one goal, one assist and four shots on goal in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Nov. 4.

Mark Scheifele, WPG vs. EDM ($6,300): Scheifele has accumulated 14 points, including 11 assists, over his past 10 outings. He has two goals and three assists on the power play as well as 31 shots on net during that span. Additionally, Scheifele has three goals and one assist in his last four appearances versus the Oilers.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils at Flyers

Jack Hughes (C - $9,200), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,100), Dawson Mercer (W - $3,800)

Hughes has two goals, four assists and 32 shots on net in five games since returning to the lineup from a shoulder injury. That includes one goal, three assists and 15 shots in his last two appearances. Toffoli has two goals, one assist and six shots during that two-game span, while Mercer has two tallies, two helpers and three shots.

The top line of the Devils comes with a reasonable salary and they stand a good chance of continuing their hot play in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Panthers at Canadiens

Aleksander Barkov (C - $6,800), Sam Reinhart (W - 7,700), Evan Rodrigues (W - $4,500)

Barkov has supplied one goal, five assists (four on the power play) and 15 shots on net in his past six contests. Barkov and Reinhart combined for five goals and 17 points in four meetings with Montreal last season. Rodrigues has two goals, five helpers and 36 shots in 13 career contests against the Canadiens.

The top line of the Panthers has been a bit inconsistent of late, but they have plenty of bang for the buck upside against a Canadiens squad playing on the second half of a back-to-back.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs ARI ($8,200): Makar comes with a hefty price tag, but he could be worth the price. He has piled up three goals, 21 points, 29 shots on goal and 20 blocked shots across his last 11 appearances. He has failed to pick up a point on only one occasion during that 11-game stretch. Makar also had three goals, three assists and 14 shots in four contests against Arizona last campaign.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at WPG ($6,500): Bouchard has two goals and seven assists over his seven-game point streak. He has one goal and three helpers on the man advantage during that stretch along with 19 shots and 13 blocks.

