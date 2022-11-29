DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate features nine games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are some unusual options to build around Tuesday, as the largest favorites are the Predators vs. Anaheim and Islanders in Philadelphia. Ducks-Predators is one of three games tied for a slate-high over/under of 6.5 goals, along with Panthers-Flames and Capitals-Canucks.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. ANH ($8,500): Not only are the Ducks the only team to have allowed over 90 goals this season, they're also one of six teams that has yet to score 60. Saros should be worth paying up for in this favorable matchup, as he's finally found the form he showed in last year's 38-win campaign, going 4-0-1 in his last four starts.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at PHI ($8,300): Sorokin's hanging around the outskirts of the Vezina Trophy conversation with a 10-5-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .933 save percentage. That stat line includes wins in each of his last three starts, during which Sorokin has turned aside 103 of 107 shots. Backup Semyon Varlamov handed the Flyers their 10th consecutive loss Saturday, and Sorokin's certainly capable of matching or exceeding Varlamov's performance in the rematch.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. CAR ($7,900): Offense has been hard to come by recently for the visiting Hurricanes, who have failed to muster more than three goals in any of their last eight games, totaling just 15 goals and two wins over that stretch. Meanwhile, Jarry's playing his best hockey of the season, as he's won four consecutive starts while allowing a total of two goals over the last three of those.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at BOS ($7,100): At just $7,100, Vasilevskiy's a high-risk, high-reward option. His floor's low against an 18-3-0 Bruins team that's averaging a league-high 4.00 goals per game and got five by Vasilevskiy on Nov. 21. Then again, that's Vasilevskiy's only defeat in his last five starts, and he's certainly capable of putting forth a better effort than he did in their last meeting.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nathan MacKinnon, COL at WPG ($9,600): With some affordable forward stacks available below, finding the funds for MacKinnon should be possible while still fielding a deep and effective lineup. This slate's priciest skater should be worth paying up for, as MacKinnon brings an elite mix of scoring and supporting stats. He has 28 points through 19 games and has shown he can deliver elite results even when he doesn't score – over the past three games, MacKinnon has averaged 20.0 fantasy points despite totaling one goal and one assist, as he's supplemented that modest production with a whopping 25 shots.

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at VAN ($7,700): The Capitals' contention window appears to be closing, but Ovechkin remains a force to be reckoned with, even with a limited supporting cast. He has a 3-4-7 line in his last five games and has added 26 shots over that span. Ovechkin should keep rolling against a Canucks team that's allowing 3.73 goals per game – third-most in the NHL.

Andrei Kuzmenko, VAN vs. WAS ($5,500): Kuzmenko's strong start in the NHL is flying under the radar on a struggling Canucks team, but the 26-year-old Russian has carried over his success after topping a point per game in the KHL last season. He has an 11-10-21 line through 21 games with Vancouver, including a 4-6-10 line during his current five-game point streak. Kuzmenko's valuation will likely keep climbing from here.

Matty Beniers, SEA at LA ($4,100): Seattle's massive improvement in its second season has been a full team effort, but Beniers has led the charge as the team's most offensively gifted player. The second overall selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft has a 7-11-18 line through 21 games, including a 2-7-9 output during his current four-game point streak. A Kings team that's allowing 3.38 goals per game is unlikely to slow him down.

Sean Monahan, MON vs. SJ ($3,800): Monahan has a 2-3-5 line during his current four-game point streak, and he's failed to pick up a point only once in his last eight games. The affordable center has a nice opportunity to stay hot at home against a Sharks team that's without James Reimer (lower body), leaving Kaapo Kahkonen (3.89 GAA, .874 save percentage) as San Jose's top option in net.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Predators vs. Ducks

Juuso Parssinen (C - $4,200), Filip Forsberg (W - $6,600), Mikael Granlund (W - $3,700)

Nashville's top line should thrive against a Ducks team that's giving up a league-high 4.23 goals per game. Forsberg totaled 42 goals and 84 points in 69 appearances last season, and he's displayed similar form over his past 11 games, notching a 5-7-12 line. Parssinen has provided a spark since being brought up from the AHL, mustering a 3-2-5 line in his first six NHL games. Granlund's a nice value at $3,700, as he's on pace for his fourth 60-point campaign with 15 points in 20 appearances.

Islanders at Flyers

Brock Nelson (C - $5,600), Anders Lee (W - $5,400), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $3,100)

This has been the Islanders' most productive line all year, and it should keep rolling against the reeling Flyers. Nelson leads the team with 11 goals in 23 games after potting a team-high 37 goals last season. Lee ranks second with eight goals, and they have both dished out 11 assists. Beauvillier has a modest 5-5-10 line, but he just had a goal and an assist when these two teams faced off Saturday.

Flames vs. Panthers

Elias Lindholm (C - $5,500), Tyler Toffoli (W - $5,700), Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $4,300)

The Panthers' fast-paced style leads to plenty of chances for both teams, and Calgary's reasonably priced top line should capitalize on all the open ice. Lindholm's mired in a four-game point drought, but he had a 2-6-8 line in the preceding four games, and the Swedish center reached the 40-goal and 80-point milestones last season. Toffoli has a 7-7-14 line and leads the Flames with 65 shots. Huberdeau's off to a slow start with his new team, as he has a 3-7-10 line in 18 appearances, but perhaps facing the Panthers team that traded him after last year's 115-point season will get the winger going.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH vs. ANH ($8,100): Like MacKinnon in Colorado, Josi's contributions go far beyond his goal and assist totals. Just take the last four games, during which Josi has a nice 1-5-6 line but has averaged an incredible 25.9 fantasy points thanks to 25 shots and nine blocked shots. The sky's the limit for the star defenseman against the lowly Ducks.

John Carlson, WAS at VAN ($7,200): Like Josi, Carlson is an annual mainstay near the top of the scoring leaderboard among blueliners. Carlson has scored four goals on 30 shots over his past six games, and he'll likely keep peppering the net with pucks against the Canucks.

Joel Edmundson, MON vs. SJ ($4,600): Edmundson's a high-floor option thanks to his shot blocking ability. He has a modest 1-1-2 line in 11 games, but he has supplemented those numbers with 20 shots and 39 blocks.

Vince Dunn, SEA at LA ($4,400): Dunn doesn't blow you away in any category, but he's a steady contributor across the board. He has a 2-3-5 line in his last six games and has added multiple shots in all but one of those games while blocking at least one shot in each. Dunn has five power-play points among his 13 points in 21 games this season, and his role on the top power-play unit raises his ceiling against a bottom-10 Kings penalty kill that sits at 74.7 percent.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.