DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

Tuesday's NHL slate includes 11 games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Building around teams from the Sunshine State will be a popular strategy Tuesday, as the Panthers (vs. Arizona) and Lightning (in Chicago) are both massive favorites. Other heavy favorites include the Maple Leafs, Predators and Senators on home ice against the Blues, Canadiens and Blue Jackets, respectively.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at CHI ($8,500): Vasilevskiy has gone 8-2-0 over his last 10 starts while allowing just 17 goals during this dominant stretch. He won't even need his A-game to limit a Blackhawks team that's totaled only 18 goals during its recent 1-12-0 funk.

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. MON ($8,200): After topping 20 fantasy points in three of his last four appearances, Saros should keep rolling against a Montreal team that's scoring just 2.59 goals per game. Only the Blackhawks (2.19) and idle Ducks (2.24) average fewer goals than the Canadiens.

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR at NYR ($7,900): Kochetkov's strong play has been instrumental in Carolina's ongoing 11-game winning streak. The Russian netminder has won five consecutive starts and is 8-0-1 in his last nine. Keeping the streak going won't be easy on the road against a Rangers team that tends to play up or down to its competition, but Kochetkov deserves lineup consideration based on his recent play should he get the nod.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. CGY ($7,500): Hellebuyck's playing like an elite goalie again, with an 18-9-1 record, 2.32 GAA and .928 save percentage this season. He has a nice opportunity to outplay his modest $7,500 valuation against a Flames team that ranks third in shots per game (34.8) but outside the top 20 in goals per game (3.05).

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. SEA ($9,400): Penalty killing has been the Kraken's Achilles heel, as Seattle's 68.5 percent mark is second-lowest in the league. Nobody is more capable of capitalizing on that weakness than McDavid, who leads the league in both power-play goals (14) and power-play points (37). McDavid is 10 points clear of second-place Leon Draisaitl ($8,000) when it comes to scoring on the man advantage.

Filip Forsberg, NSH vs. MON ($6,300): Forsberg has a 5-2-7 line in the last three games, as he's found the form that helped him post a massive 42-42-84 line in just 69 appearances last season. The talented winger will look to stay hot against a bottom-five Canadiens defense that's surrendering 3.73 goals per game.

Mathew Barzal, NYI at VAN ($5,400): After a slow start in the goal-scoring department, Barzal has heated up with four goals in his last three games. The fleet-footed center should keep rolling against a Canucks team that's giving up the third-most goals per game (3.81) due in large part to having the league's worst penalty kill at 67.9 percent. Barzal leads the Islanders with 15 power-play points.

Michael Bunting, TOR vs. STL ($4,700): Bunting has provided consistent value on Toronto's top line. The reasonably priced winger has seven goals in his last nine games and at least one point in all but three of his last 16 appearances. A Blues team that's giving up 3.62 goals per game is unlikely to cool him off.

Conor Sheary, WAS vs. BUF ($4,400): Sheary's thriving on the top line opposite Alex Ovechkin ($9,000). He has a 1-6-7 line during his current four-game point streak, and Sheary should keep rolling against a Sabres team that's giving up 3.37 goals per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Blackhawks

Brayden Point (C - $7,500), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,400), Brandon Hagel (W - $6,100)

Stacking players from one of the league's best teams is likely to pay off against one of the NHL's worst. Of Chicago's last 10 games, seven have been lost by at least a three-goal margin. Meanwhile, Kucherov has a 2-12-14 line in his last eight games, Point's averaging a goal per game over his last 11, and Hagel has a 7-4-11 line in his last 10.

Panthers vs. Coyotes

Aleksander Barkov (C - $6,700), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,600), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $5,500)

Barkov and Tkachuk have spent much of the season on separate lines, but together, they're likely to wreak havoc on the lowly Coyotes. Florida's been outscored 9-3 in its last two games by the Hurricanes and Rangers, but the last time the Panthers faced a clear non-contender, this trio combined for a 6-4-10 line against the Canadiens. Verhaeghe (18) and Tkachuk (17) are both top-25 league-wide in goals, while Barkov's flirting with a point per game at 27 in 28 appearances.

Senators vs. Blue Jackets

Tim Stutzle (C - $6,200), Brady Tkachuk (W - $8,000), Claude Giroux (W - $5,400)

In a slate that doesn't lack high-end talent, Ottawa's productive top line shouldn't be overlooked against a Columbus team that's giving up a slate-high 3.91 goals per game. Tkachuk leads the team in points with a 13-25-38 line, but his linemates are hard on his heels. Giroux has closed to within four points of Tkachuk with a 1-4-5 line in his last three games, and the longtime Flyer leads the Senators with 15 goals. Stutzle has a 14-19-33 line in just 33 appearances, including a 4-2-6 output during his current five-game point streak.

DEFENSEMEN

Tyson Barrie, EDM vs. SEA ($5,100): You will be hard-pressed to find a player across the NHL more reliant on the power play for his production than Barrie. Of his 28 points, 19 have come with the extra man, putting Barrie just one power-play point back of Rasmus Dahlin's ($7,500) league lead among defensemen. Given that context, this is the time to deploy Barrie, as the Oilers are set to face the league's second-most generous penalty kill (68.5 percent).

Erik Gustafsson, WAS vs. BUF ($4,600): Gustafsson refuses to cool down and now boasts a 6-7-13 line during his active seven-game point streak. He's manning the top power-play unit in John Carlson's (face) absence, and the surging blueliner should be a lineup lock until further notice.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. STL ($4,500): Rielly has jumped back into a prominent role on Toronto's blue line since returning from a knee injury, averaging 11.8 fantasy points in his first two games back. His valuation should only grow from here, as Rielly has dished out 17 assists in 22 appearances this season and has a nice opportunity to add to his point total against the defensively challenged Blues.

Esa Lindell, DAL at LA ($3,300): Locking in Lindell at just $3,300 can help you afford more of the pricey stars in action Tuesday. He's a reliable source of secondary stats, with at least three blocks in six of his last 12 games and multiple shots in seven of his last 11. Lindell's also underrated offensively, having posted an 11-goal, 32-point season in 2018-19.

