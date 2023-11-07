DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There's no shortage of action to watch tonight with 10 games scheduled. There are also five contests starting at 9:00 p.m. ET or later, so if you're interested in a late games slate, then you'll still have plenty of options to weigh.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Lightning are playing in the second half of a back-to-back and for the third time in four days, so they're likely to be exhausted while facing Montreal tonight. Elsewhere, the Penguins will attempt to build off the momentum of their 10-2 win over San Jose, but Pittsburgh's next test will be Anaheim, which has won its last six games.

GOALIES

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. SEA ($7,600): Ingram's price hasn't caught up to his amazing play. The 26-year-old goaltender has a 3-1-0 record, 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage through five contests. He should keep that going against the Kraken, which ranks 27th offensively with just 2.58 goals per game.

Juuse Saros, NAS at CAL ($7,500): Saros has a 4-5-0 record, 2.68 GAA and .909 save percentage through nine games this season, which is fine, but he's capable of doing better. Tuesday's contest against the Flames, who rank 28th offensively with 2.55 goals per game, is a good opportunity for the goaltender to show what he's capable of.

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. PIT ($7,400): Dostal is 5-1-0 with a 2.80 GAA and an impressive .920 save percentage in six contests this year. Assuming he gets the start, he'll be going into this contest riding a four-game winning streak. The Penguins are coming off a 10-2 victory over San Jose, but the Sharks are uniquely bad -- that's not even the only time San Jose gave up 10 goals last week. Aside from that dominant performance against the Sharks, Pittsburgh has an unimpressive 2.89 goals per game this campaign.

Jake Allen, MON vs. TBL ($7,300): It's risky to be against the Lightning's offense -- they're tied for seventh with 3.56 goals per game this year -- but if you're going to, a night like this would be the time. As mentioned above, fatigue should be weighing on the Lightning as they play for the third time in four days. Meanwhile, Allen is off to a solid start this season with a 3-1-1 record, 2.72 GAA and .927 save percentage in five outings.

VALUE PLAYS

Robert Thomas, STL vs. WPG ($4,400): Thomas will look to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games tonight. He's also been held off the scoresheet just once over his last seven contests, so he's been rolling for a while. That's pushed him up to four goals and nine points through 10 contests this year.

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF at CAR ($3,500): Mittelstadt has factored in on offense for four straight games and five of his last six contests. He's off to a fantastic start this year, providing three goals and 11 points in 12 appearances. Carolina is in a three-way tie for 26th defensively with 3.50 goals allowed per game, so Mittelstadt is a good bet to stay hot tonight.

Brendan Gallagher, MON vs. TBL ($3,300): Gallagher is coming off back-to-back multi-point games, so he's positioned to take advantage of the tired Lightning. It helps that his role has expanded recently, going from an average of just 11:35 over the first five games of the campaign to 15:12 over his last six outings.

Alex Killorn, ANA vs. PIT ($2,700): Killorn missed the start of the campaign due to a finger injury, but he made his season debut Sunday versus Vegas. Although he didn't score in that game, Anaheim showed that he would be playing a big role, giving him 17:11 of ice time. Killorn had 27 goals and 64 points in 82 contests last year, so he's a steal at his current price.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Ducks vs. Penguins

Mason McTavish (C - $5,800), Frank Vatrano (W - $7,100), Ryan Strome (W - $4,300)

The Ducks' second unit has been a force to be reckoned with.

Vatrano is headlining the group with nine goals and 12 points in 11 contests. He probably won't maintain his offensive pace -- the 29-year-old's career high in points is 41 -- but he's showing no signs of slowing down in the short term, supplying four goals and six points over his last four contests.

It helps that he's sharing the ice with a rising star in McTavish. The 20-year-old center is on a seven-game scoring streak, contributing five goals and 10 points in that span.

Finally, Strome provides solid value with his low price being contrasted by his two goals and 11 points in 10 outings this year.

Coyotes vs. Kraken

Nick Bjugstad (C - $3,500), Lawson Crouse (W - $3,900), Matias Maccelli (W - $3,800)

Crouse is on a four-game scoring streak, providing four goals and six points in that span, and yet he's far from the only hot member of the trio.

Maccelli's own point streak dates to Oct. 19 (eight games) and those steady contributions have pushed him up to a goal and nine points through 11 outings this year. Meanwhile, Bjugstad is on a six-game scoring streak, supplying a goal and six points over that stretch.

This isn't the strongest line out there, but it's been steady, and thanks to its low price, it can compete with any other group out there in terms of value.

Sabres at Hurricanes

Tage Thompson (C - $8,000), Jeff Skinner (W - $7,300), Alex Tuch (W - $6,100)

If you're less concerned about value and are instead looking for the highest offensive output, then the Sabres' top line is your best bet tonight.

Thompson is among the best goal scorers in the league, and he's performing at the height of his game with five goals and nine points over his last six contests. Skinner is another major scoring threat and is off to a great start with six goals and 11 points through 12 outings this year.

Tuch is no slouch either, having supplied 36 goals and 79 points in 74 contests last campaign. He started 2023-24 slow, providing just one assist over his first six contests, but the 27-year-old has rebounded with three goals and eight points over his last six games.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS at CAL ($7,200): One of the most reliable defensemen out there, Josi is well on his way to having another dominant campaign. He was limited to an assist over his first four games this year but has bounced back with two goals and seven points over his last seven outings. Calgary has allowed 3.64 goals per game this year, which ranks the Flames 29th defensively.

Devon Toews, COL vs. NJD ($3,800): Toews has a goal and four points in 10 contests, which is okay but not amazing. He looks unvalued at this point, though, especially after recording at least 50 points in each of his last two campaigns. Toews is part of Colorado's top pairing and gets regular minutes on the power play. The Devils also haven't been a good defensive team, tying for 23rd with 3.45 goals allowed per game.

John Marino, NJD at COL ($3,000): Marino has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last six games, giving him five assists in that span. Earlier in the campaign, I might have hesitated to pick a player facing the Avalanche, but Georgiev is well past his hot start. Instead, he's completely reversed, putting up some of the worst performances in the league recently with a 4.54 GAA and an .848 save percentage over his last five contests.

