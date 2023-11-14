DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are nine games scheduled tonight, but if you want a smaller set of contests to consider, DraftKings is also offering a four-game "Turbo" slate. That set features a handful of 8:00 p.m. ET starts -- Dallas hosting Arizona, the Ducks in Nashville, St. Louis hosting Tampa Bay and the Devils in Winnipeg.

SLATE PREVIEW

With a 7-6-1 record, it's fair to say the Coyotes have performed better than expected. Their current five-game road trip is a good test to see whether they've merely started hot, or if the Coyotes are truly taking a step forward this year. Arizona has started that trip with a 2-1 loss to St. Louis followed by a 7-5 victory over Nashville. Now the Coyotes are in Dallas, which is one of the toughest opponents out there with a 10-3-1 record. The Stars also had Arizona's number last year, sweeping the four-game season series while outscoring the Coyotes 20-6.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, VGK at WAS ($8,100): Goaltending has been the backbone of Vegas' success this campaign with Thompson specifically posting a 5-1-1 record, 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage in six contests this year. He'll be facing Washington tonight, which should be a favorable matchup. The Capitals are 31st offensively with 2.31 goals per game.

Linus Ullmark, BOS at BUF ($7,900): Ullmark has been among the league's best goaltenders to start the campaign, providing a 5-1-1 record, 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage through seven contests. His price point is surprisingly low when you consider that start combined with his status as the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, so he's easy to recommend. Buffalo does have some major offensive weapons, but the Sabres have struggled to put it all together this season and consequently rank 22nd offensively with 2.93 goals per game.

Sam Montembeault, Mon vs. CAL ($7,400): If you're looking for a relatively cheap option in goal, Montembeault is worthy of consideration. There's a reason why his price is low -- he's been mediocre with a 3-2-1 record, 2.88 GAA and .905 save percentage in seven contests this season. However, he was solid in his last start, stopping 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the mighty Bruins and tonight's opponent, the Flames, should be a significantly lesser challenge. Calgary ranks 27th offensively with 2.64 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Pavel Buchnevich, STL vs. TBL ($4,700): Buchnevich had just a goal and three points over his first nine contests this season, but he's capable of so much more. He finished 2021-22 with 30 goals and 76 points in 73 contests and was similarly productive last year, concluding with 26 goals and 67 points in 63 outings. Buchnevich registered an assist Thursday and followed that with a hat trick against Colorado on Saturday, so it seems he's shaken off his cold start and is worth taking while his price is still low.

William Eklund, SJS vs. FLA ($3,500): If you're going to take anyone from the Sharks tonight, Eklund is about as good an option as there is. The 21-year-old forward is starting to pick up after a slow start, providing a goal and three points over his last four contests. Eklund has a lot of offensive upside, and the silver lining in playing for a rebuilding team is they have no issue giving him choice minutes -- he's averaged 20:55 of ice time, including 4:05 with the man advantage over his last five outings.

Nick Bjugstad, ARI at DAL ($3,400): For someone as cheap as Bjugstad, he's been a reliable offensive contributor. Over his last nine contests, Bjugstad has been held off the scoresheet just once. It helps that he's averaging 2:00 of power-play ice time, which is way up from 0:35 last year. Three of his nine points this year have been scored with the man advantage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Coyotes

Matt Duchene ($4,900), Tyler Seguin ($3,600), Mason Marchment ($3,400)

Dallas' third line is cheap and lately, it's also been effective. Duchene is the centerpiece of the unit. He's on a three-game goal-scoring streak and has supplied five goals and 11 points over his last nine games, which makes him a steal at his current price point.

Seguin hasn't been nearly as productive, but he is on a bit of a roll with a goal and four points over his last three contests. Finally, Marchment is showing some life with a goal and two points over his last three games.

I'd recommend getting at least Duchene, but given how cheap Seguin and Marchment are, you can easily scoop up the whole line.

Predators vs. Ducks

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $6,000), Filip Forsberg (W - $7,100), Gustav Nyquist (W - $3,600)

Nyquist would have made for a solid value pick after supplying four assists over his last four games, but for as effective as he's been recently, he's not the highlight of Nashville's top line. Instead, it's Forsberg leading the charge with five goals and eight points over his last four appearances. That outburst has pushed him up to six goals and 17 points through 14 games this campaign.

O'Reilly has been fantastic too with eight goals and 12 points in 14 contests this year. He was held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games from Nov. 7-9, but the 32-year-old shook that off Saturday by finding the back of the net in the Predators' 7-5 loss to Arizona.

Jets vs. Devils

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,500), Kyle Connor (W - $8,200), Alex Iafallo (W - $5,400)

This line is more expensive than the other two recommendations, but certainly worth the extra cost. Connor has been among the league's top goal-scorers this season with 11 markers through 14 outings. He's also been especially effective recently, supplying five goals and eight points over his last three contests.

Scheifele has been a good compliment to Connor this campaign and is having a great season in his own right, supplying five goals and 17 points in 14 contests. The 30-year-old center has a goal and eight points in his last three contests, so like Connor, he's red hot.

Iafallo is on a roll too with six assists in his last three contests. He's provided good value for his price this year, recording four goals and 12 points in 14 appearances.

It's worth adding that the Devils rank 29th with 3.69 goals allowed per game, so this hot unit will be facing weak goaltending tonight.

DEFENSEMEN

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at WAS ($6,300): Pietrangelo has been productive recently, contributing a goal and eight points over his last six contests. The 33-year-old defenseman has surpassed the 40-point milestone in six of his past seven campaigns and should be able to do so again in 2023-24.

Erik Karlsson, PIT at CLM ($6,000): Karlsson needed some time to adapt to playing with the Penguins and was consequently limited to a goal and four points over his first eight contests this year. That adjustment period is behind him though, and the result is Karlsson has three goals and nine points over his last five contests. His slow start has put him a bit behind the pack in the blueliner scoring race, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him finish the campaign at or near the top of the list.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. TBL ($4,800): If you want a cheaper option, Faulk is worthy of consideration. With six assists in 13 contests this year, he certainly hasn't measured up to Pietrangelo or Karlsson in terms of overall production. However, Faulk has been effective recently, providing five helpers over his last five contests. He'll also be facing the Lightning, who rank 28th defensively with 3.60 goals allowed per game.

