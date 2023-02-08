DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday's NHL slate consists of only two games after 8:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Rangers are substantial home favorites against the Canucks in a game with an over/under of 6.5 goals. Wild-Stars is expected to be more competitive and lower scoring, with Dallas narrowly favored and an over/under of 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. VAN ($8,100): Shesterkin's in the midst of a strong season, with a 21-8-7 record, 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage. He's capable of shutting down any offense, and goal support should be plentiful against a Canucks team that's getting outscored 3.94 to 3.32 on average this season.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MIN ($7,900): Oettinger's hanging around the outskirts of the Vezina Trophy conversation with a 22-7-7 record, 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage. He'll face a below-average Wild offense that's averaging just 3.04 goals per game.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at DAL ($7,500): Gustavsson's a nice value play in net, as he's 10-3-0 since Nov. 19. He'll get this first leg of a back-to-back, with Marc-Andre Fleury expected to start when Minnesota returns home to face the Golden Knights on Thursday.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN at DAL ($7,700): Kaprizov's on a six-game point streak, which has raised his season line to 28-32-60 through 49 games. He's top-15 across the league in goals, points and shots (186). Kaprizov has the skills to thrive despite facing the stout Stars defense.

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. MIN ($7,100): Zibanejad was outstanding in New York's first game coming out of the All-Star break, notching two goals on eight shots to go with an assist in a 5-4 overtime thriller against Calgary. The first-line center boasts a 24-28-52 line in 50 games, putting Zibanejad on pace to top 80 points for a second consecutive campaign. He should be worth paying up for against the porous Vancouver defense.

J.T. Miller, VAN at NYR ($5,600): Miller will be motivated to deliver against the team with which he played the first 341 games of his NHL career. The most productive portion of Miller's career has come in a Canucks jersey, as he has a 92-170-262 line in 252 games with Vancouver.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. MIN ($3,600): Johnston's a low-risk, high-reward option at just $3,600. Dallas' second-line center is on pace to reach the 20-goal mark, which is impressive considering he's a 19-year-old rookie.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Wild

Roope Hintz (C - $6,600), Jason Robertson (W - $8,200), Joe Pavelski (W - $5,800)

Dallas' top line has been one of the most effective lines in the NHL this season. Robertson's in the top 10 across the league in goals (33), points (67) and shots (206). Pavelski's second on the team in points with a 14-34-48 line, while Hintz's 21-26-47 line has come in just 44 games.

Rangers vs. Canucks

Filip Chytil (C - $5,000), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $3,300), Kaapo Kakko (W - $3,200)

New York's "kid line" came to prominence during last season's playoff run, and its members have taken a collective step forward in their development. Chytil's the oldest of the bunch and also the furthest along in his progress as an NHL scorer. The 23-year-old center is in the midst of the hottest stretch of his career, with six goals in his last four games and a 10-4-14 line over his last 12. Lafreniere scored the overtime winner against the Flames on Monday, giving the 2021 first overall pick a 2-3-5 line in his last five games. Kakko has dished four helpers in his last four games, and this whole line should stay hot against a Canucks team that's allowing 3.94 goals per game.

Canucks at Rangers

Elias Pettersson (C - $7,600), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $5,200), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $3,700)

Vancouver's top line has strong options in the high, medium and low valuation ranges. Pettersson's 21-38-59 line has him 16th league-wide in points. Kuzmenko's enjoying a strong maiden NHL campaign, with a 22-22-44 line that includes four goals in his last five games. Beauvillier was recently acquired from the Islanders in a trade, and his best results came against the Rangers when he played for New York's other team, as Beauvillier has a 13-10-23 line in 27 career games against the Rangers.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. VAN ($6,800): Fox's 10-39-49 line has him fourth among defensemen in points. That impressive total comes despite Fox having posted only 16 power-play points after racking up 33 last season. The point man on New York's top power-play unit has a nice opportunity to add to his total against Vancouver's league-worst, 65.8 percent penalty kill.

Quinn Hughes, VAN at NYR ($5,100): Hughes' 45 points are sixth among defensemen, and they have come in only 46 appearances. The excellent puck mover could be worth paying up for in this small slate.

Calen Addison, MIN at DAL ($3,000): Addison is a key piece on Minnesota's top power-play unit. His 25 points in 48 games are significantly more than the typical production for a $3,000 defenseman, and 17 of those 25 points have come on the power play.

Nils Lundkvist, DAL vs. MIN ($2,800): Lundkvist is a nice value at just $300 above the minimum valuation. He has a 1-2-3 line in his last four games and mans the point for the Stars' second power-play unit.

