Expert NHL Picks Tonight: Hurricanes vs. Penguins, December 21

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Hurricanes vs. Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) travel to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Hurricanes doubled up the visiting Vegas Golden Knights by a 6-3 score on Tuesday, moving to 3-0-2 in the past five games. Carolina has struggled to cobble together long stretches of consistent hockey, but perhaps it is starting to turn a corner.

The Penguins look to avenge a 4-2 loss in Raleigh back on Nov. 18 in the first meeting, as the Hurricanes (-166) cashed as moderate favorites as the Under (6.5) connected. Pittsburgh has been super inconsistent lately, going for four or more goals in three of the past four contests, while getting shut out in the other game in Toronto on Saturday by a 7-0 score.

In the first meeting, Sidney Crosby opened the scoring midway through the first period against Antti Raanta, who has since passed through waivers and is in the minors. Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns scored two goals to give Carolina a 2-1 lead, while Crosby scored a second goal midway through the third period to make it 2-2. Seth Jarvis notched the game-winning goal at 11:52 of the third period against Tristan Jarry, while adding a power-play, empty-net goal to put a bow on the scoring.

Jarry (9-11-2, 2.61 GAA, .913 SV%, 3 SO) is projected to start. The 28-year-old British Columbia native has won just once in the past five starts, going 1-3-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .890 SV% in five outings in December. Pyotr Kochetkov (7-6-2, 2.65 GAA, .895 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to make the start. He kicked aside 30 of the 33 shots he faced against the defending champion Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Carolina has won five straight meetings, and eight of the past nine battles in this series, including four of the past five trips to the Steel City. Until Pittsburgh starts ticking off wins on the regular against Carolina, back the Canes.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Hurricanes vs. Penguins

Hurricanes ML (-115 at BetMGM)

The Hurricanes cashed the Over against VGK on Tuesday night, but the Under has a slight 5-4 edge across the past nine outings. The Under is also 6-2 in the past eight games on the road for the Hurricanes.

As far as the Penguins are concerned, the Over has cashed in three consecutive outings, although the Under is 4-3 in the past seven games overall, and 11-4 in the past 15 games. On home ice, the Pens have seen the total go low at a 7-4-1 clip in the past 12 skates at PPG Paints Arena.

Looking to the series trends, the Under has dominated. The total went low in the first meeting on Nov. 18, while going 3-1 in the four division meetings last season. The Under is 5-1-1 in the past seven battles in this series, and it's worth a look until we start seeing some regular Over results when these teams hook up.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes vs. Penguins

Under 6.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Hurricanes vs. Penguins

Looking to the player props, we'll pick one player from each side, and I am a big fan of Anytime Goal Scorer, as they can be quite lucrative plays.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal notched a goal against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, and he has two goals in the past four outings. He returns to the Steel City, his old stomping grounds from 2006-12. If he is able to score on Thursday night, he'll help you more than triple up.

Jordan Staal Anytime Goal Scorer (+340 at FanDuel)

Looking to the home side, Reilly Smith scored last time out against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, cashing in on his only shot attempt. He has two goals in the past five games, too, and like Staal above, he'll help you to move than triple up if he scores. In fact, his odds are identical to Staal.