FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

Only one game for Friday with the Kings at Canucks, which means it's a Showdown format. Designated captains earn 1.5x fantasy points.

GOALIES

No goalies are available for selection in Showdown formats.

VALUE PLAYS

Ilya Mikheyev, VAN vs. LA ($7,000): Mikheyev can be boom-or-bust because he's not an elite offensive player, but there's upside playing on the same line as Elias Pettersson, who's been Vancouver's best overall player. It's been four games since Mikheyev recorded a point, but he's also registered at least one shot in 10 straight appearances.

LINE STACKS

Bo Horvat (C - $13,000), J.T. Miller (C - $14,500), Conor Garland (W - $9,000)

Horvat continues to score goals at a torrid pace and Miller is right there with him, especially on the power play. They're the two forwards the Canucks lean on the most, having played over 22 minutes each against the Sabres. Garland is the third wheel, but at least gets time on PP2.

Phillip Danault (C - $9,000), Trevor Moore (W - $9,500), Viktor Arvidsson (W - $8,500)

Moore is coming off a hat-trick against the Oilers. Based on moneypuck.com's expected goals percentage model, this line grades out slightly better than the Kings' first unit with Anze Kopitar. Considering leading scorer Kevin Fiala is on the third trio and top winger Adrian Kempe rank eighth in team scoring, the second group provides just as much upside and offers more value.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. LA ($12,000): With no position requirement, Hughes comes closest to producing at the same rate as a forward on either club. He's been excellent quarterbacking a top-tier Canucks power play.

Sean Durzi, LA at VAN ($8,500): Durzi represents a potential value play as the PP2 QB, and he's only managed one fewer point than Drew Doughty. He also ranks third in blocked shots, but neither Matt Roy nor Mikey Anderson boast the man-advantage upside.

