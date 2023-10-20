FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games in the NHL on Friday. Calgary will take to the ice in Columbus after winning in Buffalo on Thursday while the Islanders host the Devils. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. NJ ($8,600): Sorokin has won both games so far and is coming off a 14-save shutout over Arizona. The elite netminder went 1-1-0 against the Devils last season where he only allowed four goals on 73 shots.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY at CLS ($6,800): There weren't many options with only two matchups, and Markstrom seems to be a better one than Elvis Merzlikins. He was outstanding during the 2021-22 campaign, but slumped badly last season with a 2.92 GAA and .892 save percentage that's continued so far. Markstrom has outplayed Merzlikins in the past, so look for him to grab his second W of the year.

VALUE PLAYS

Adam Fantilli, CLS vs. CGY ($4,600): Fantilli has recorded an assist in three games and is seeing time on the first line alongside Patrik Laine and Alexandre Texier and on the second power play. The much-hyped rookie became the first player to ever to pick up the Hobey Baker Award while also claiming gold at the World Championships and World Juniors. Fantilli notched 65 points in 36 games at the University of Michigan last season and should get up to 50 with the Blue Jackets.

Matthew Coronato, CGY at CLS ($3,500): Coronato is averaging 4:06 of top power-play minutes so far with the Flames, and that makes him a decent bargain. He's managed a goal during that situation and chipped in with an assist Thursday. Coronato was selected 13th overall in 2021 and starred where he racked up 38 goals and 34 assists across 68 games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils at Islanders

Jack Hughes (C - $9,700), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,600), Timo Meier (W - $7,000)

Hughes has been elite with six points in only three games after taking off last season with 99. Toffoli is in his first year with the Devils after scoring 34 goals and adding 39 assists with Calgary. The Devils shuffled their lines last game and added Meier to the top unit. He's yet to post a point, but tallied 66 points split between San Jose and Jersey.

Flames at Blue Jackets

Elias Lindholm (C - $6,500), Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $5,500), Andrew Mangiapane (W - $4,600)

This is a great trio to take as all three are talented and enter with reasonable salaries. Lindholm is off to a solid start with a goal and four assists while Huberdeau is at two and two. The latter struggled in 2022-23 after going for 115 points the previous campaign. Mangiapane also has two goals and two assists and found the back of the net 35 times two seasons ago before injuries took their toll.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. NJ ($5,300): Dobson compiled another solid season last year scoring 13 times while adding 36 helpers, the latter only being two shy of his career-high. He's produced a power-play assist in two games this season as he quarterbacks the Isles' No. 1 unit.

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY at CLS ($4,600): Weegar had an assist Opening Night and has been held off the scoresheet in the last three outings. The good news is that he directed five shots on net Thursday in Buffalo. Weegar registered 31 points in his first season with the Flames and will be counted on to contribute in multiple categories.

