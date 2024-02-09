FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a light night on the NHL schedule with three games Friday. Pittsburgh travels to Minnesota while the Rangers are in Chicago and Edmonton visits Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CHI ($8,200): It's slightly surprising Shesterkin didn't play in either of the Rangers' last three games. His 2.86 GAA and .899 save percentage are also shocking, but he'll face a favorable matchup Friday against the Blackhawks and their lowest-scoring offense.

Tristan Jarry, PIT at MIN ($7,900): Jarry leads the league in shutouts with six, his last one coming in his last start when he turned aside 23 shots to beat Winnipeg. He'll be facing the Wild, who rank 20th averaging 29.9 shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Bryan Rust, PIT at MIN ($6,700): Rust has moved up to the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel and is back on the first power play. He scored with the man-advantage Tuesday, which marked his first PPG of the season. Rust has notched 12 goals and 16 points from only 34 appearances.

Reilly Smith, PIT at MIN ($4,200): Smith returned to action Tuesday from an upper-body injury that forced him to miss six games. The 32-year-old skates on the second trio with Evgeni Malkin and is also on the lead man-advantage. Smith's 20 points in 41 games is a bit underwhelming, though he's a fine addition if you need an inexpensive player to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Ducks

Connor McDavid (C - $9,900), Zach Hyman (W - $9,200), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $7,500)

The Oilers' top line will cost you a lot, but well worth it on a night with only three games. McDavid went eight matchups without picking up more than one point, though he seems to be back on track with eight across his last three. Hyman is in line for another career year with 30 goals in 45 appearances. Nugent-Hopkins saw his five-game scoring streak come to an end Tuesday, yet is exceling overall with 44 points.

Rangers at Blackhawks

Chris Kreider (W - $7,300), Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,500), Blake Wheeler (W - $4,100)

The Rangers enter Friday's tilt on a three-game winning run. Zibanejad has racked up 15 goals and 32 points so far. Kreider is just one behind to go with 23 goals while Wheeler has had a tough go at times this year with only nine goals and 12 assists. He's been much better of late with six points across his last nine appearances. Wheeler's performances have improved when teaming up with Zibanejad and Kreider, and his salary makes the trio appealing - especially against the lowly Ducks.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at ANA ($7,300): Bouchard has slightly slumped with only one assist in six games, yet has been a stud most of the season with 11 goals and 32 assists. He continues to quarterback the Oilers' vaunted power play, where he's tallied 20 points.

Brock Faber, MIN vs. PIT ($5,600): Faber has been a revelation and has already taken over as the Wild's lead blueliner. The rookie is leading the point on the first PP, and nine of his 30 points have come there. Faber has also produced 10 points over his last eight matchups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.