FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Monday, your lineup will consist of one Captain, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, and four utility slots. The salary cap is set at $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Ottawa will host Nashville in the lone game on Monday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Senators are slight favorites on the Moneyline and the Over/Under is 6.5 goals. Both teams have one more contest after Monday's matchup before the All-Star break.

CAPTAIN

Roman Josi, NSH at OTT ($14,000): Josi has compiled two goals, nine assists, 28 shots on net and 17 blocked shots in his past nine outings. He also has three power-play points (one goal, two assists) during that span, which could be a factor against Ottawa's 28th-ranked penalty kill (73.7 percent). Additionally, Josi has accumulated 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and 70 shots in 19 career contests against Ottawa.

Filip Forsberg, NSH at OTT ($15,500): Forsberg has a hefty salary cap for someone who has been fighting it a bit offensively recently. He has produced one goal and one assist in his past six outings despite firing 29 shots on net. Still, he is coming off a nine-shot effort against Edmonton on Saturday, which points to him having a breakout performance sometime soon. Forsberg had one goal, seven shots and one helper in two meetings with the Senators last campaign.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Ryan O'Reilly, NSH at OTT ($13,000): O'Reilly has one goal and three points in five games going into Monday night's action. All of his offense has come via two multi-point efforts, so he has plenty of boom or bust potential Monday. O'Reilly's past success against Ottawa, which includes eight goals and 25 points across 23 games, makes him a solid option for your lineup.

Tim Stutzle, OTT vs. NSH ($13,500): Stutzle has generated three goals, seven points and 18 shots on target over his last six outings. He has done the majority of that damage on the strength of two multi-point performances.

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. NSH ($11,500): Chabot has registered four points, including one goal and two helpers on the power play, over his last four appearances. He has also been credited with 12 shots and four blocks during that stretch. Nashville's penalty kill has struggled this season, ranking 27th in the league (76.0 percent).

Drake Batherson, OTT vs. NSH ($10,000): Batherson has collected a power-play assist in each of his past two contests. He also accounted for one goal, one assist and 10 shots in two appearances against the Predators last campaign.

Colton Sissons, NSH at OTT ($9,000): Sissons has notched one goal and three assists in his last five appearances. He has added two power-play helpers and 14 shots on net over that period.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.