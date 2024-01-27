FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

A packed NHL Saturday has no competition from the NFL this week. There are 10 games happening at 7 p.m. EST or later. Get your DFS lineups in and enjoy watching some hockey with no distractions. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Penguins will be playing their second straight night at home, this time against the Canadiens. The Rangers move from Madison Square Garden on Friday to Ottawa on Saturday. Vegas and Florida are finishing out back-to-backs on the road, with the former in Detroit and the latter visiting the Islanders.

GOALIES

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. CLM ($8,800): The Canucks have one of the top offenses in the NHL, and Demko has complemented that with some of the best goaltending of his career having posted a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage. While the Blue Jackets' 2.96 goals per game is just outside the bottom-10, it's not great and neither is their 29.6 shot average.

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. ARI ($7,900): This one is a bit risky, but Raanta intrigues me. It's not because I think he'll be geared up to face his former team. The Coyotes are just below average in goals, yet have only produced 27.0 shots per outing. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are about average in GAA while comfortably leading at 25.3 shots against. There's a decent chance Raanta doesn't even see 20 pucks on Saturday.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. MON ($7,400): Jarry is the one goalie from the teams on the second leg of a back-to-back I'd consider for my lineup. He's at home with a .920 save percentage in Pittsburgh this season. The Habs are far from imposing based on their 28th-ranked 2.71 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

J.T. Compher, DET vs. VGK ($5,400): Compher has arrived at his 27 points in 43 games in fits and starts, though he's notched three from his last four outings. The Golden Knights, as noted, are playing for the second straight night. Logan Thompson, who has a .907 save percentage, should get the call in goal. While he was playing better for a while, he allowed six goals during his last start.

Teddy Blueger, VAN vs. CLM ($5,000): You probably never think about Blueger. But would you believe he's racked up 15 points in his last 17 games? It's true, and he's done that with an 8.0 shooting percentage. The Blue Jackets are far from home and in the bottom-four in both GAA and shots allowed, so Blueger could stay hot. No, seriously.

Shane Pinto, OTT vs. NYR ($4,900): Pinto produced 20 goals last year and has two points in three games since returning from suspension. Jonathan Quick is in line to start on the second leg of a back-to-back and has recently looked much more like the goalie with an .897 save percentage over the previous five campaigns considering the .884 across his last five starts.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Devils

Anthony Cirelli (C - $5,500), Brandon Hagel (W - $6,200), Nick Paul (W - $5,300)

The Lightning are top-heavy as they play Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, and Steven Stamkos together. If you want to try and make a lineup work around that stack, more power to you. With a favorable matchup, I'm turning to the second line with a salary outlay that is much more manageable. The Devils enter with a 3.50 GAA and two goalies on the roster with save percentages below .900 wirth a lineup missing key players.

Defense may be Cirelli's calling card, but he's a good complementary offensive player as he's already at double-digit goals for the fifth time and has registered seven points in the last five games. Hagel is the one on this line who's a straight-up point producer outside the Big Three forwards with 41 points, including 12 in 12. Paul runs a little more hot-and-cold, and has recently been in a slump outside of a goal and assist against Buffalo. That being said, he's produced 25 points this season and also participates on the top power play.

Flames vs. Blackhawks

Nazem Kadri (C - $7,200), Connor Zary (W - $4,600), Matthew Coronato (W - $3,500)

The Blackhawks have given up 32.4 shots and maintain a bottom-eight penalty kill. Their numbers are bolstered by Petr Mrazek, even though that includes a 2.98 GAA and .908 save percentage. However, those stats are improved by strong performances at home. On the road, Mrazek has struggled to a 3.67 GAA and .887 save percentage. So with Chicago in Calgary, stacking a Flames line makes sense.

Kadri has avoided bad luck with 38 points - with eight on the power play - and 155 shots. The rookie Zary has tallied 10 goals and 13 assists in 38 outings. He's also averaged 2:33 with the extra man. Coronato, the 13th-overall pick in 2021, has only appeared in 14 games for the Flames and his minutes have fluctuated. But right now, he's getting the chance to skate next to Kadri with a 3.1 shooting percentage that should improve.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. CHI ($7,100): Andersson will also be facing a poor defensive Chicago team, and presumably Mrazek with his .887 road save percentage. He's managed 10 points in his last 12 games to give him 28 on the season. While he's only notched five on the power play, he posted 21 last year.

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. NYR ($6,800): When I note Chabot has 13 points this season, I should also mention he's only made 22 appearances. I'll also add his 3.4 shooting percentage is below his career 5.6. The Rangers' defense and penalty kill will likely not be operating at full capacity on the road for the second game of a back-to-back in front of Jonathan Quick and his .884 save percentage from his last five outings.

Neal Pionk, WPG vs. TOR ($4,600): Josh Morrissey is considered a game-time decision for Saturday. If he can't go, Pionk's recent minutes show he's next up to lead the power play. That would be ideal if he's in your lineup as the Leafs list the 27th-ranked penalty kill. Ilya Samsonov has also been named the starter and comes in with an .875 save percentage.

