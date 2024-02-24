FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

March - and the NHL trade deadline - are on the horizon. But let's take it one day at a time. Saturday brings us eight NHL games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. To make this weekend memorable, here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There were only three NHL games Friday, so we only have two teams on the second day of a back-to-back. The Oilers are at home against the Flames after hosting the Wild on Friday. The Wild were definitely in Edmonton Friday and have traveled to Seattle for Saturday's matchup.

GOALIES

David Rittich, LOS vs. ANA ($8,800): It was surprising when Cam Talbot started the year looking like a Vezina contender. It was less of a shock when he slipped, but then Rittich stepped in and has been just as much of an unexpected source of security for the Kings with a .918 save percentage and 2.24 GAA. Anaheim has only managed 2.61 goals and 27.9 shots per game, both bottom-five in the NHL.

Joey Daccord, SEA vs. MIN ($7,900): The Kraken finally have a goalie who's performing like a true No. 1. Of course, this is only their third season. Daccord has posted a 2.37 GAA and .921 save percentage. The Wild rank middle-of-the-league in goals, but as mentioned are away for the second straight night.

VALUE PLAYS

Jared McCann, SEA vs. MIN ($6,600): McCann didn't seem primed to become a top offensive player and a franchise's star, but then he joined an expansion team and the world opened up to him as he's coming of a 40-goal campaign and is currently at 25. He's also registered at least one point in 12 of his last 13 games. The Wild sit bottom-10 in GAA and will be tired having played on Friday.

Quinton Byfield, LOS vs. ANA ($5,600): Byfield keeps producing even though he's now on the third line (but still on the first power-play unit). The former second-overall pick has notched six goals and six assists in his last 11 games, and only two of them have come with the extra man. Anaheim enters with a 30th-ranked 3.57 GAA, so this Southern California showdown looks favorable for Byfield and company.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Flames at Oilers

Nazem Kadri (C - $7,300), Connor Zary (W - $4,200), Martin Pospisil (W - $3,600)

The Oilers have watched the penalty kill slip down the rankings. They've also seen Stuart Skinner struggle of late with a 4.20 GAA and .863 save percentage through five appearances. Calgary's first line is an interesting trio as it consists of one offensive stalwart and a couple rookies that have worked well together.

Kadri has recorded multipoint performances in each of his last two games, and those were against the Bruins and Jets. He's also posted 50 points and 184 shots on the year. The 22-year-old Zary was a first-overall selection who's up to 12 goals and 15 assists, and a lot of that has come lower down in the lineup. Pospisil has contributed less in fewer appearances and with less ice time with three points in his last seven matchups. He also has a 6.9 shooting percentage, so perhaps his production will increase with some more puck luck.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Hanifin, CGY at EDM ($5,900): It makes sense to find a defenseman to go with my forward line stack in this matchup. Hanifin has averaged 23:44 while picking up 30 points. While he doesn't play a lot on the power play, Stuart Skinner's .863 save percentage over his last five starts is still in his favor.

Ryan McDonagh, NAS at SAN ($4,100): McDonagh has accumulated seven points in his last seven games. He's not always this productive - and few blueliners are - though this is a great matchup as the Sharks have posted league lows of 3.76 GAA and 35.4 shots against.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.