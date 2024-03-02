FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL continues to pack Saturdays with plenty of action, including an evening slate of eight games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. That's where the focus is for DFS purposes. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Only two teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back: Philly and Ottawa. They also happen to be facing each other in the City of Brotherly Love, so at least the Flyers get the benefit of being at home.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. SAN ($8,500): Oettinger has looked more like his old self at times with a .909 save percentage and 2.60 GAA over his last 10 appearances. The matchup on Saturday is what I'm focused on as the Sharks sit 31st in goals (and 32nd in shots), though their 2.12 are way behind the 2.59 of the 30th-ranked Caps.

Elvis Merzlikins, CLM at CHI ($7,500): This is purely matchup-based. Merzlikins enters with a .903 save percentage, which isn't remarkable. However, the Blackhawks have averaged a paltry 2.03 goals. So at this salary, why not take a shot on Merzlikins?

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Brandon Hagel, TAM vs. MON ($6,800): Whether skating on the second line or - like now - playing on the top trio, Hagel has produced. He's a true talent, with no byproduct from players like Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov with 59 points over 62 games. Cayden Primeau will be in net for the Canadiens, and he lists a career .884 save percentage while never holding a regular starting role during his five years in the NHL.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. SAN ($6,200): While Chicago has fallen below San Jose in goals, the Sharks still have the rest of the NHL standing on their shoulders when it comes to GAA and shots allowed. Johnston and company are getting a visit from the league's worst defense. And speaking of Johnston, he's riding a four-game point streak.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Blue Jackets at Blackhawks

Dmitri Voronkov (C - $4,900), Yegor Chinakhov (W - $5,600) Kirill Marchenko (W - $5,500)

Recommending the second unit for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Hey, crazier things have happened. The Blackhawks have allowed 32.6 shots and maintain a bottom-10 penalty kill. On top of that, Petr Mrazek's play has slipped of late with a 3.72 GAA and .897 save percentage over his last seven starts.

The rookie Voronkov has 16 goals and 14 assists, with 10 points across 16 outings and two performances with at least seven shots. Chinakhov has posted 11 points in his last 15 games. That's with a 12.8 shooting percentage, down from his season number of 15.0. This trio of young Russians is rounded out by Marchenko, who's managed seven in 12. He's also the one who's recently enjoyed solid production on the power play with five points there over 17 matchups.

DEFENSEMEN

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at NYI ($7,100): McAvoy has tallied 41 points, including 13 while up a man where he averages 3:19 a night. That's key as the Islanders have the league's worst penalty kill.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. SAN ($6,500): When a team with a 3.86 GAA that's allowed 35.4 shots comes to town, there's bound to be multiple players worth including in DFS lineups. Heiskanen has been in and out of the lineup, but has still produced 10 points in his last 14 games with at least three shots in nine of those outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.