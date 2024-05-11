FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are two NHL games Saturday, but we may be quickly getting to the point where they'll only be one on a given night. The Rangers could pull off back-to-back series sweeps if they beat the Hurricanes. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Since the weekend usually often means matinee hockey, that won't be the case Saturday as the early matchup starts at 7 p.m. EDT. Carolina may be deciding between Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov in net, but it doesn't feel like it matters that much at the moment.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CAR ($7,800): The Hurricanes don't know which goalie to start. Both netminder in the Stars-Avalanche series have allowed seven goals across two games. Meanwhile, Shesterkin is a pristine 7-0 in the playoffs with a 2.01 GAA and .935 save percentage. When your only real option is someone who boasts a Vezina in his trophy case, it doesn't exactly feel like your arm is being twisted.

VALUE PLAY

Jack Roslovic, NYR at CAR ($5,300): Skating on the first line next to Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, Roslovic registered a point in all four first-round games along with an assist in Game 1 of this series. While he hasn't added to that total since, he's put five shots on net during that stretch. Roslovic even logged 2:29 on the power play in Game 3. During the regular season, Carolina's 2.88 GAA and 27.9 shots allowed would be impressive, though the playoffs are different with the club ranking third among Saturday's four teams in shots against.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars at Avalanche

Matt Duchene (C - $5,800), Tyler Seguin (W - $5,900), Mason Marchment (W - $5,200)

The return of Marchment from injury reunites what was, for a time, arguably the best second line in the NHL. Colorado's offense is imposing, though Alexandar Georgiev is a major question mark. He posted an .897 save percentage during the regular season, so the Avs were often winning in spite of him. And Georgiev's been even worse of late with an .865 over 13 outings.

Duchene didn't post a point in Marchment's return, but he managed three pucks on net and an assist in the opener. He's actually been fairly cold for a bit, yet still racked up 65 points on the season and carries an encouraging track record. Seguin's goal in Game 2 came shorthanded and he's also produced at least three shots in all but one appearance this postseason. Marchment had 53 points on the year - including 22 goals - and didn't look lost coming back on Thursday when he provided an assist and skated 2:38 on the man-advantage.

DEFENSEMAN

Devon Toews, COL vs. DAL ($5,600): Toews is a fabulous second banana to Cale Makar. He's recorded three straight 50-point campaigns and has collected five points from his last six games. Jake Oettinger was crucial for the Stars during the opening round for the Stars, but he's given up seven goals on 57 shots in this series.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.