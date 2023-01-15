FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only three games on tap in the NHL on Sunday, with two games involving one tired and one rested team, as a tired Montreal team plays the Rangers in New York, while the rested Jets are at home against the tired Coyotes. In the final game, both the Canucks and Hurricanes played Saturday and will meet in Carolina. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. MON ($8,400): Shesterkin has won his last two games, giving up only four goals on 57 shots in wins over Dallas and Minnesota. Shesterkin is having a good season, going 20-6-6 with a 2.44 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He was 2-0-0 against the Canadiens last season, stopping 62 of 65 shots. The Canadiens are the third-lowest scoring team in the NHL this season, averaging 2.56 goals per game.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. ARI ($8,800): It's been a comeback year for Hellebuyck, who was mediocre last season, going 29-27-10 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Hellebuyck has turned things around in 2022-23, as he is 21-10-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .925 save percentage as he has returned to his status as a top-five NHL goaltender. Hellebuyck was successful last season against the Coyotes despite his less than stellar campaign, going 2-1-0 while giving up only one goal in each of the three games. The Coyotes have had trouble finding the back of the net this season, averaging only 2.69 goals per game, the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.

VALUE PLAYS

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. VAN ($4,900): Jarvis has a goal and three points in his last four games as the 20-year-old continues to see first line duty as well as seeing action on the first power play. The 13th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Jarvis has seven goals and 22 points in 43 games. He's shooting the puck more this season, as he has 96 shots on goal in the 43 games, compared to 110 shots in 68 games during his rookie season of 2021-22.

Barrett Hayton, ARI at WPG ($4,200): Hayton saw his three-game goalscoring streak come to an end Saturday, but the 22-year-old center has finally showed his offensive flair this season after being the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 Draft. Hayton has four goals and nine points in his last nine games, giving him five goals and 14 points in 42 games on the season. He's seeing time on the first power play as well as the first line, with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz as his linemates.

Dylan Guenther, ARI at WPG ($4,000): Guenther returned from the World Junior Championships (where he scored the golden goal for Canada in the Gold Medal game) and has a goal and an assist in his last four games. The 19-year-old has a lot of offensive talent and has four goals and 13 points in 25 games. He's averaging only 12:48 of ice time, with 2:08 coming with the man-advantage.

Paul Stastny, CAR vs. VAN ($3,500): If you're looking for an expensive play to fill out your lineup, Stastny could fill the bill. He has two goals and 13 points in 42 games but has a goal and five assists in his last 10 games. The veteran sees second-line power play time, receiving 2:02 of ice time with the man-advantage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Canadiens

Mika Zibanejad (C - $8,800), Artemi Panarin (W - $7,100), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $4,200)

The Rangers host the Canadiens, who are the fourth-worst defensive team in the NHL, giving up 3.74 goals per game. Zibanejad is having another great season, with 19 goals and 45 points in 43 games. He's been especially good with the man-advantage, scoring 12 times and adding eight assists. Panarin was battling the flu Saturday but is expected to play. He has 11 goals and 46 points to lead the Rangers. Lafreniere was the first overall pick in 2020 and while he has struggled, his ice time has increased exponentially of late, as he played 21:21 against the Stars on Thursday, over six minutes more than his average this season. He has five goals and 13 assists this season.

Jets vs. Coyotes

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,300), Cole Perfetti (W - $5,200), Blake Wheeler (W - $6,100)

The Jets face the Coyotes, who are the seventh-worst defensive team in the league, giving up 3.67 goals per game. Scheifele has been hot of late with six goals and 10 points in his last eight games. He has 26 goals and 38 points in 43 games this season. His assist total is quite low, as he currently has a streak of four straight seasons with 40-plus assists. Wheeler returned five games ago from groin surgery that cost him nine games and finally broke through offensively in his last game with a goal and an assist. Wheeler has 10 goals and 29 points in 34 games this season. Perfetti has five assists in his last three games, giving the rookie six goals and 25 points in 38 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. ARI ($7,000): Morrissey has only one goal in his last four games but he was white-hot before that, picking up points in 16 of 17 games. He has smashed his career high of 37 points set last season, scoring eight goals and adding 39 assists thus far. He still has 39 games left in the season and is on pace for a 90-point season, which has been accomplished only 26 times in NHL history by a defenseman.

Brady Skjei, CAR vs. VAN ($5,600): Skjei has been hot, scoring three times and adding two assists in his last five games. He saw 2:45 of power play time Saturday, more than his last nine games combined as the Hurricanes moved him up to the first power play. Skjei has nine goals and 20 points in 42 games this season.

