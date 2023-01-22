FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We're deep into January with the All-Star break around the corner. But on Sunday, we have four NHL evening games to consider. Looking for a bit of a boost to your DFS chances? Here are my recommendations to help.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are seven teams Sunday on the second leg of a back-to-back. And with eight clubs playing, that means the Bruins and their top-ranked GAA and penalty-kill are the only rested side. Tough luck, San Jose.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. SAN ($8,800): Sometimes, you just want to keep things simple. Ullmark is that choice, and a smart one. He's a Vezina favorite with a 1.89 GAA and .937 save percentage. Ullmark's team is also rested, and the Sharks just played Saturday. And San Jose sit bottom-10 in goals.

Adin Hill, VGK at ARI ($8,300): Sunday is rife with backup goalies, and Hill hasn't been great. What he does have is the best matchup of any netminder other than Ullmark. The Coyotes rank 28th in goals and last in shots.

VALUE PLAYS

William Karlsson, VGK at ARI ($5,900): Karlsson is getting the benefit of centering a line with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, two wingers who shoot the puck quite a bit. He's been doing some goal scoring of his own with three in his last five appearances. Arizona is in the bottom-five in shots allowed, and Karel Vejmelka enters with a 3.36 GAA and .902 save percentage.

Charlie Coyle, BOS vs. SAN ($5,300): The Bruins actually have three good lines going right now, making Coyle the rare third-line center worth sliding into your DFS lineup with 11 points over his last 17 games. Not only that, but he's put 19 shots on net in his last six.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Blackhawks vs. Kings

Max Domi (C - $5,500), Patrick Kane (W - $6,600), Tyler Johnson (W - $4,900)

The Kings don't allow a lot of shots, but they give up plenty of goals. Their netminding is the culprit there - especially Jonathan Quick - who will be in net Sunday with his 3.35 GAA and .884 save percentage. The Kings also maintain a bottom-eight penalty kill. Chicago's top line happens to feature two players from its first power play and one from the second group to give this trio plenty of opportunity.

Domi has registered 11 points over his last 14 games with 22 shots in seven. He's also managed 14 points with the extra man. Kane has experienced bad luck with the puck, but he keeps shooting with 143 shots through 41 appearances. Even with his struggles, he's also produced 15 power-play points. Johnson has gotten a chance on the first unit, and it's paid off with six points from his last seven.

DEFENSEMEN

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at ARI ($7,300): Pietrangelo has racked up 31 points through 38 games, including 11 on the man-advantage. His scoring has dipped of late, but he's stayed active with 50 shots in his last 15 outings. The Coyotes allow plenty of shots while also listing a bottom-five penalty kill.

Sean Durzi, LOS at CHI ($5,700): Durzi has built upon his rookie season with 26 points, including seven across his last 12 games with 28 shots. The Blackhawks rank in the bottom-eight in shots on goal allowed, and Alex Stalock is likely to still be in concussion protocol. That would mean Petr Mrazek will start with his 3.98 GAA and .884 save percentage.

