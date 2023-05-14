FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's only one game in the NHL as the Oilers – down 3-2 in their best-of-seven – host the Golden Knights in Game 6. Your lineup will consist of five players, including a Captain spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. You also get a $55,000 salary cap.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. VGK ($15,500): McDavid is still the best player in hockey. And with Edmonton's backs against the wall, you have to figure he'll come up big and send the series back to Vegas for Game 7. McDavid notched a pair of goals on Friday to give him the league lead in points with 19, one ahead of teammate Leon Draisaitl and the Stars' Roope Hintz.

UTILITY

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. VGK ($15,000): Draisaitl has only produced one assist in his last three games, but he was hot before that having started the playoffs with 13 goals and four helpers from his first eight appearances. The Oilers need their dynamic duo to be firing on all cylinders Sunday, so the only question is who you should use as Captain in your FanDuel lineup.

William Karlsson, VGK at EDM ($8,000): Karlsson excelled on Friday by watching the birth of his son and then contributing an assist in the Golden Knights' Game 5 victory. He did well in the opening series against Winnipeg with four goals and has accumulated seven points across 10 playoff outings.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at EDM ($10,500): Marchessault assisted on three of the four Vegas goals during their Game 5 win. He only managed two helpers from five games in the last round, but has five points in five versus the Oilers.

Ryan McLeod, EDM vs. VGK ($6,000): McLeod has posted four assists and is on Edmonton's second power play. McLeod registered 11 goals and 23 points over 57 regular-season games and is nicely valued to fill out your squad.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.