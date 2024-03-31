FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL is giving us one game on Sunday with Vancouver hosting Anaheim at 3:30 p.m. EDT. For DFS purposes on FanDuel, you have $55,000 for five players. One is your Captain, who nets you 1.5 times the points. Also, you do need at least one player from both teams, which was a note I got when I had five Canucks in my initial lineup. There's no reason to miss out on an opportunity for DFS success. Here is the lineup for Sunday that stood out to me.

CAPTAIN

Elias Pettersson, VAN vs. ANA ($14,000): Why was I laser focused on Vancouver players? Well, the Ducks have a 3.62 GAA and the 31st-ranked penalty kill. They're also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. This is clearly a matchup that highly favors the Canucks. Pettersson may fall just short of back-to-back 100-point seasons, yet he's once again over 30 goals while 84 points - including 29 with the extra man - in 73 games is still remarkable.

UTILITY

Brock Boeser, VAN vs. ANA ($13,000): Pettersson's 33 goals doesn't lead the team. That honor belongs to Boeser with his 37. Lukas Dostal will start for the Ducks, and he comes in with a .900 save percentage. His defense will be on the road for the second straight day after the Oilers skated circles around it. Boeser could be knocking on the door of 40 goals by the end of Sunday.

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. ANA ($12,500): Let's go back to the Ducks' 31st-ranked penalty kill. Hughes has averaged 3:53 on the power play with 31 points there. That marks his third straight season with over 30 PPPs. I think that sums it up.

Ryan Strome, ANA at VAN ($9,000): Strome ended up as the Anaheim rep in my lineup. He's been cold, yet has managed 14 power-play points and gets as much time while up a man as anybody on the Ducks. It's easier to score when your team is on the power play, and a goal during that situation represents the most-conceivable way for Anaheim to get on the board. Vancouver's 19th-ranked penalty kill is unremarkable, so Strome is as good a roll of the dice as any of his teammates.

Sam Lafferty, VAN vs. ANA ($6,500): Lafferty has registered two points in his last four games. While he doesn't see any time on the power play, he's recently gotten to skate his even-strength minutes next to J.T. Miller. Lafferty is a depth forward through and through, but anything he does is a bonus at this salary. And if he's still joining forces with Miller, there's upside.

