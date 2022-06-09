FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Rangers have not lost at home since their first game of the playoffs, a triple-overtime loss to the Penguins. Echoing the same trend as the previous round, neither the Rangers nor Lightning have lost at home, and it's now a three-game series as it shifts back to New York. The Lightning now scored seven goals in the past two games against the seemingly unbeatable Igor Shesterkin.

GOALIES

Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy are expected to start. Shesterkin still holds the statistical edge in save percentage (.934 vs. .906) and goals-against (2.54 vs. 3.03).

VALUE PLAYS

Barclay Goodrow, NYR vs. TB ($6,500): Goodrow usually centers the fourth line but Gerard Gallant mixed up the lines for Game 3 with Goodrow finding himself playing with either Artemi Panarin or Chris Kreider for nearly nine minutes at 5-on-5. They generated poor possession numbers, but the Rangers will get last change on home ice and at least Goodrow is getting opportunities to skate with their top scorers.

LINE STACKS

Filip Chytil (C - $7,000), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $7,500), Kaapo Kakko (W - $7,000)

The "Kid Line" has combined for 14 points at MSG and if there's a chance for the Rangers to exploit the Lightning's lack of depth, it's definitely on home ice. Gallant will get last change and hopefully get much better matchups for them. They're almost exclusively deployed in the offensive zone, with Chytil taking 27 offensive-zone faceoffs compared to just nine in the defensive zone on home ice.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. TB ($11,500): Fox remains the best fantasy option in this series due to his offensive ceiling. He leads all Rangers with 13 points at home, including seven on the power play. There have been 40 penalties called already in this series, which means the odds of the Rangers getting at least a couple power play opportunities is pretty high.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.