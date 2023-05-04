FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Maple Leafs and Stars both lost Game 1 in Round 1 before they evened up the series, so there's nothing to worry about just yet.

But, historically speaking, being down 0-2 in the series does not bode well for the trailing team. The Panthers certainly look like they have the edge with a top-tier scoring line with Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, and Sergei Bobrovsky looks very solid, which isn't said very often. The Leafs' depth provided their goals – Matthew Knies and Michael Bunting both scored their first of the playoffs – but they'll need more from the top of the lineup.

The Kraken and Stars played an overtime thriller with the Kraken's offensive depth showing once again, featuring four different goal scorers. The Stars, on the other hand, relied on Joe Pavelski to score all four of their goals. Jake Oettinger has been a wall but the Kraken might have the deepest lineup in the playoffs right now.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. FLA ($8,100): Samsonov started strong in Game 1, but the good news is he's yet to lose two games in a row in the playoffs. The Leafs power play should be much better after going 0-for-4, and for a large part of the game, it was a pretty equal match until Carter Verhaeghe's eventual winner late in the second period.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. SEA ($8,400): Oettinger is usually worth the premium because he racks up so many saves. Game 1 was close, and if any player other than Pavelski had scored for the Stars, they might've won the game. Expect Game 2 to be another close affair; the Kraken are very good on the road, but the Stars are similarly good at home and lost in regulation twice in a row just once during the season.

VALUE PLAYS

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA at DAL ($4,700): Normally players at such salaries aren't provide a lot of value, but Bjorkstrand is on a hot streak with three goals in two games. He's been firing the puck a lot and they're starting to go in, reverse a regular-season trend that saw him post a career-low 10.1 shooting percentage. Cold streaks always come to an end at some point and it looks like the puck's finally bouncing in Bjorkstrand's favor.

Mason Marchment, DAL vs. SEA ($3,900): Playing with Pavelski helps. With an assist in Game 1, Marchment extended his point streak to three games. With Tyler Seguin cemented on the top line, look for Marchment to play with Pavelski; it looks like the Stars have suddenly found a very effective third scoring line.

Matthew Knies, TOR vs. FLA ($3,700): Knies' goal in Game 1 was the first of the playoffs but his third point in three games. He's been an excellent addition to the lineup and continues to skate on the top line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Knies' goal was a direct result of Matthews passing the puck to him in the slot, showing that his linemates have a ton of trust in Knies' ability to generate offense.

Tye Kartye, SEA at DAL ($3,700): Kartye's ice time crept up for the fourth straight game, though Game 1 did extend into overtime. Regardless, Kartye's quickly gaining the trust of his linemates and staff and will continue to skate on the top line with Calder nominee Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

LINE STACKS

Panthers at Maple Leafs

Sam Bennett (C - $6,300), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $9,600), Nick Cousins (C - $3,500)

Perhaps no line is hotter in the playoffs right now than this one. The Panthers have a proven playoff performer in Bennett, who also had plenty of praise for Tkachuk. Cousins is no slouch on this line, having scored the opening goal and now has three points in his past four games.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. SEA ($6,500): Heiskanen played 34 minutes in Game 1, and that should surprise no one. He didn't register a shot on goal – that will change in Game 2 – but did register an assist, his second in three games. He'll be logging big minutes again, making him a good DFS option due to his usage.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. FLA ($6,200): Rielly's assist in Game 1 extended his point streak to six games and having a deeper blueline where Rielly doesn't have to face the other team's top forwards has certainly allowed his offense to flourish. Of the defensemen above $6,000, he provides the best value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.