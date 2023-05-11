FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Hurricanes can be the first team in the Eastern Conference to advance to the next round with a win against the Devils. They made quick work of the Islanders in the first round as well, jumping out to a 2-0 lead just as they did against the Devils.

The later game will feature the Kraken and Stars with the series deadlocked at 2-2. Game 1 went into overtime and Game 2 featured a two-goal difference, but the most recent two games have been blowouts. The Stars and Kraken have exchanged big blows and neither team has been able to win two straight games.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NJ ($8,100): Given how messy the Devils' goaltending situation has been throughout the series, Andersen has been the better play. Game 3 was not good, but Pyotr Kochetkov's mediocre performance gave the Canes all the more reason to stick with Andersen. The Canes have the best record at home in the playoffs at 4-1.

VALUE PLAYS

Ty Kartye, SEA at DAL ($3,800): Kartye continues to be a good DFS play in this series. Though he finished Game 4 without a point, he managed to get two shots on goal. He's one of 10 (!) Kraken players to score more than one goal in the playoffs. On a team that really spreads out its offense, Kartye's low salary is very appealing.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR vs. NJ ($4,000): Most No. 2 centers aren't available at this salary, and Kotkaniemi's strong play has continued with an assist in Game 4, giving him four points in the series. Playing with the red-hot Jordan Martinook doesn't hurt, either.

LINE STACKS

Hurricanes vs. Devils

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,400), Stefan Noesen (W - $3,800), Seth Jarvis (W - $5,000)

It was a quiet game for the Canes' top line in Game 4 but they won't be kept off the board for long. Aho and Jarvis are two of their top three leading scorers and Noesen has been better at home (four points) than on the road (two points), not to mention he can be a matchup dependent play due to his usage on the power play. On home ice, Aho's line should get more favourable matchups.

Stars vs. Kraken

Roope Hintz (C - $8,300), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,100), Jason Robertson (W - $9,200)

The Stars' big line has been reunited and all three players registered a point in Game 4. Though Robertson's still looking to end his goal drought, playing with Hintz and Pavelski gives him a chance as good as any. All three players on this line are averaging at least a point per game at home in the playoffs.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. SEA ($6,300): Heiskanen took a puck to the face but wasn't any worse for wear and played 31 minutes in Game 4. He notched an assist, and while his point production in the playoffs has dipped since the regular season, his usage remains significantly higher than the rest of his teammates.

Justin Schultz, SEA at DAL ($3,900): If Vince Dunn ($5,300) is a little out of your price range since his offense has picked up lately, Schultz is a viable alternate. He's scored three points in his past two games, and while he generally plays fewer minutes than Dunn, Schultz's calling card is his offense. He was very quiet in the series against the Avs, but through four games against the Stars, he's scored two goals, two assists and eight shots.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.