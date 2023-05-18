FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers have not made it this far since making the Stanley Cup Finals in 1996, and it's the first time the Canes have been back since getting swept in 2019. The season series was 2-1-0 in favor of the Panthers, including a 6-4 win in the Canes' last game of the season. The Panthers have the best road record in the playoffs at 6-1 while the Canes have the best points percentage (.833) at 5-1. At some point, something's gotta give.

Both teams should be well-rested after needing only five games to advance past Round 2. Teuvo Teravainen is questionable for the Canes while Ryan Lomberg is expected to return to the lineup for the Panthers.

GOALIES

No goalies are available for selection in showdown formats. Sergei Bobrovsky and Frederik Andersen, both of whom have overcome criticism and have performed very well in the playoffs, are expected to start.

VALUE PLAYS

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR vs. FLA ($7,500): Kotkaniemi comes into the series on a bit of a hot streak with an assist in two straight games and five points in five games against the Devils. The Canes' balanced attack makes it difficult to lean on any one line, but Kotkaniemi's been thriving as their No. 2 center.

Jordan Martinook, CAR vs. FLA ($8,000): Martinook plays on Kotkaniemi's line and along with Jesper Fast ($7,000) have formed a really formidable line. It's stack-worthy, but individually they're also really great value plays. It's hard to believe Martinook was waived earlier in the season but he's been on a tear and carries a five-game point streak into Round 3.

Anton Lundell, FLA at CAR ($7,500): Lundell did not score a point in the final two games against the Leafs but it was his forechecking ability that led to the series-clinching goal. The Panthers have a balanced offense and Lundell is the third center on their pecking order, but he's been averaging at least 15 minutes per game along with his role on PP2 with Matthew Tkachuk.

LINE STACKS

Panthers at Hurricanes

Sam Bennett (C - $10,500), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $15,500), Nick Cousins (C - $6,500)

Cousins is the weak link in this line stack because he simply doesn't score very often, while Bennett and Tkachuk have been the opposite and driven the Panthers' offense for much of the playoffs. Tkachuk alone is worth the salary because he's always very involved. The only caution against this stack is a vaunted Canes defense that has two excellent pairs.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA at CAR ($13,000): Montour was held off the scoresheet after Game 1 against the Leafs but not without trying. He averaged nearly 30 minutes per game through Games 2 to 5, including 18 (!) shots on goal. With that kind of shooting volume, Montour should find the score sheet soon and also provides a very high floor.

