FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Monday was busier than usual with 11 games and with the usual busy Tuesday slate, that means nine teams will be playing the second half of a back-to-back. Expect a lot of backup goalies to see action.

There are a total of eight games, highlighted by Kraken at Oilers, which pits one of the league's best teams on offense against the league's best offensive players. Note after the holiday on Monday, all eight games will be part of the Main slate with no early matinee games.

GOALIES

Samuel Ersson, PHI vs. ANH ($8,000): Ersson replaced Carter Hart in a 6-0 blowout loss to the Bruins but he should get the start against the lowly Ducks. It'll be a much easier matchup since the Flyers will be at home facing the league's worst defensive team, potentially leading to good goal support for Ersson. Considering the Flyers are not a good team, it feels a little expensive but they should have a clear edge over the Ducks.

Craig Anderson, BUF at CHI ($7,400): Anderson is still going strong with a .914 Sv% despite suffering two losses in January already. With a decent save percentage and one of the best offenses giving him support, the Sabres should have no troubles earning the win. The Sabres defeated the Hawks earlier in the year and finished with 45 shots on goal.

Magnus Hellberg, DET at ARI ($6,500): Hellberg should get the start even after relieving Ville Husso in Monday's loss against the Avs. The big Swedish netminder supplanted Alex Nedeljkovic as the Wings' backup and other than a loss against the Sabres, has not allowed more than three goals in any other game. The Coyotes have lost nine games in a row, including three straight at home, dropping their once-impressive home record to a very mediocre 7-6-2.

VALUE PLAYS

Klim Kostin, EDM vs. SEA ($4,700): With a three-game goal streak, Kostin at least managed to stay in the top six on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark. Kostin is getting roughly 15 minutes per game and certainly has been shooting the puck a bit more. The Kraken have won a lot of games but also allow 3.09 goals per game, 16th-most in the league. Even if Evander Kane returns to the lineup, he may not displace Kostin since Kane was spotted skating on the third line with Ryan McLeod at practice.

Cody Glass, NSH vs. CBJ ($3,700): Hard to gauge the Preds' center depth at time but it's Glass' turn to play on the top line, replacing Juuso Parssinen. Glass played 17 minutes against the Flames and finished with two shots. Drafted as a playmaking center, Glass should have some offense to give with good wingers on his line and the Jackets goaltending has been a weakness all season.

LINE STACKS

Jets at Canadiens

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $8,900), Kyle Connor (W - $9,100), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $9,500)

It's an expensive stack but the Jets offense has been very good since a lot of their key players returned to the lineup. Ehlers, in particular, is on a five-game point streak, while Connor remains their most dangerous goal scorer and Dubois has always been a strong performer against his hometown team with 19 points in 21 career games. The Habs are expected to start Samuel Montembeault, who has been excellent for four straight starts but has also never beaten the Habs in three career appearances.

Flyers vs. Ducks

Noah Cates (W - $4,400), Joel Farabee (W - $4,900), Travis Konecny (W - $9,700)

There's a premium for Konecny but he's actually been one of the league's most consistent players. They were no match for the league-leading Bruins, but they also face a much easier matchup against the Ducks. They allow more shots per game than any team in the league and rank third-last on the penalty kill, and it definitely doesn't help that they've taken the second-most penalties. Meanwhile, Farabee and Konecny play PP1 while Cates plays PP2.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, ARI vs. DET ($7,500): The Wings forwards might be tired in the second game of a back-to-back, especially after a lackluster effort Monday and perhaps having to rotate Robby Fabbri out of the lineup due to load management. Chychrun's scoring has slowed down a little bit but he still has four assists in his past four games and maintains a very good source of shots.

Tyson Barrie, EDM vs. SEA ($5,800): Barrie's ice time is limited because the Oilers don't really trust him anywhere outside the offensive zone, but he can do a lot in a short amount of time. Barrie enters the game with a three-game point streak and remains the defenseman with the most fantasy upside on the Oilers. The Kraken penalty kill is the second-worst in the league.

