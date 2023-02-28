FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a busy Tuesday with 10 games on the slate. The Bruins and Blackhawks will be playing the second half of a back-to-back, while the Red Wings and Senators will face each other once again to complete their two-game set.

With a constant flurry of trade movement, look for players to debut with new teams, including Tanner Jeannot with the Lightning, Fabian Zetterlund with the Sharks, Nino Niederreiter with the Jets and Kasperi Kapanen with the Blues.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. FLA ($8,300): Vasilevskiy is coming off a 45-save shutout performance against the Wings and he's fared well against the Panthers in his career with a 15-10-1 record and .913 save percentage. His task should be easier with a depleted Panthers lineup that will likely be without their top centers, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. NYI ($8,200): Gustavsson doesn't get the goal support but he can rack up the saves and he won't allow many goals. He's allowed more than two goals just once in his past six games, going 4-0-2 in the process. The Isles have had some trouble scoring goals lately, averaging 2.80 goals per contest in their past five games.

Linus Ullmark, BOS at CGY ($8,000): Anytime you can get the league's best goalie at a discount, it's worthwhile. The Bruins just limited the league's best offense to two goals Monday night, and even if the Flames' offense somehow comes alive, the Bruins should be able to provide enough goal support to win.

Tristan Jarry, PIT at NSH ($7,700): Jarry was very strong in his most recent start, allowing only two goals on 29 shots in a bounce-back performance after allowing six goals against the Oilers and getting pulled. The Preds are without top center Ryan Johansen and top winger Filip Forsberg, which will certainly hurt their ability to generate offense, giving Jarry a potentially easy night.

VALUE PLAYS

Jack Quinn, BUF vs. CBJ ($4,400): Quinn looked great on the top line in his previous game, registering two assists. He's taken Alex Tuch's spot on the top line and despite an up-and-down rookie season has taken advantage of his new-found opportunity. Against the Jackets' porous defense and goaltending, Quinn has a good chance to get on the board yet again.

Kasperi Kapanen, STL vs. SEA ($4,100): Kapanen gets a chance to show what he can do after getting claimed off waivers from the Pens. He's slated to skate on a scoring line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich in his Blues debut. The Kraken have allowed 15 goals in their past three games.

Denis Gurianov, MON at SJ ($3,800): Gurianov will make his Habs debut playing on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman. Gurianov struggled on offense with the Stars but he could turn it around with a top-six role, though he's not expected to play on the power play.

LINE STACKS

Blues vs. Kraken

Brayden Schenn (C - $5,400), Jordan Kyrou (W - $7,900), Brandon Saad (W - $4,100)

Kyrou's arguably the Blues' best offensive player and he certainly puts a lot of pucks on net. His shooting should at least provide a decent fantasy floor, while Schenn's versatility sees him playing the most minutes on most nights. Saad is usually a low-event player but he'll get time on PP2, and compared to Kasperi Kapanen ($4,100) is the more reliable forward.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks

Barrett Hayton (C - $4,600), Clayton Keller (W - $7,000), Nick Schmaltz (W - $6,200)

This should be really good value for Keller, who's on a four-game point streak, and Schmaltz, who has quietly been scoring at close to a point-per-game pace since last season. Hayton is getting regular top-six ice time and this line should have no difficulties getting the pucks past the Hawks' mediocre goaltending.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI vs. CHI ($5,100): Gostisbehere snapped a 17-game goal drought in his previous game against the Preds, dating back to December 2022. Since returning from injury, Gostisbehere has played over 20 minutes per game and generated a goal and 11 shots. As long as Jakob Chychrun sits out for an impending trade, Gostisbehere will be the main driver on offense from their blueline.

Owen Power, BUF vs. CBJ ($4,500): Rasmus Dahlin is questionable for this game, which means Power will once again quarterback the top power play. He doesn't have the same upside as Dahlin, but he does have an assist in two straight games and six shots on goal.

