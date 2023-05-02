FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's Day 1 of Round 2 with the Panthers at Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET) and Kraken at Stars (9:30 p.m. ET). Both the Panthers and Kraken are coming off emotional Game 7 wins, while the Leafs (two days' rest) and Stars (three day's rest) will have the advantage of having some extra rest.

This is uncharted territory for the Leafs, who advanced to the second round for the first time since 2004, and also for the Kraken, who became the first team to eliminate a defending champion in their postseason debut.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. FLA ($8,400): Samsonov had a tough start in the opening round but he battened down the hatch the rest of the way, going 4-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.42 GAA. The Panthers offense can be excellent, but the Leafs beefed-up blueline was a difference maker against the Lightning. Generating offense will be difficult and Samsonov should remain sharp, especially with an extra day's rest. He also went 2-0-1 with a .953 save percentage and 1.44 GAA against the Panthers during the season.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. SEA ($8,100): Playoff Jake is nearly unbeatable, allowing just three goals in the final three games of Round 1 to help the Stars advance. The Kraken's forwards will be tested yet again because they lack a superstar forward despite their incredible depth. The Stars enter Round 2 averaging 3.50 goals per game, and without the added motivation of playing against his former team, Philipp Grubauer may not be able to replicate his superhuman Round 1 performance. The Stars should be able to provide enough goal support for Oettinger to win.

VALUE PLAYS

Matthew Knies, TOR vs. FLA ($3,700): Knies has cemented a role in the top six on the Leafs, scoring three assists in the final four games of Round 1. Though his ice time remains limited, he'll be playing on the top line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Tye Kartye, SEA at DAL ($3,700): The undrafted 22-year-old has been the feel-good story for the Kraken, scoring his first NHL goal in his debut after finishing third in scoring with their AHL club. His ice time crept up to 11 minutes in Game 7, and he's found a spot playing next to Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. Kartye's ice time will be limited due to his inexperience and the Kraken's deep lineup, but he's certainly got some offensive skill.

LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Kraken

Roope Hintz (C - $7,800), Jason Robertson (W - $9,000), Tyler Seguin (C - $5,100)

Replacing Joe Pavelski with Tyler Seguin hasn't affected the production of the Stars' top line at all, and in fact, might've actually gotten better with the change. Hintz is currently the leading scorer in the playoffs but the best DFS play has been Seguin, who scored three goals and five points in the final three games in the series against the Wild.

Panthers at Maple Leafs

Sam Bennett (C - $6,300), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $9,600), Nick Cousins (C - $3,500)

Paul Maurice singled out Tkachuk as a gamer, and he made good on his coach's praise with fantastic performances in Games 6 and 7 against the Bruins. But don't forget about Bennett, who scored a point in five of his six appearances in Round 1 and has consistently scored more points in the playoffs than the regular season. Cousins is the third wheel on this line, but he's been able to pitch in with the occasional assist.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. SEA ($6,300): Heiskanen's scoring in the playoffs has dipped a little but his usage certainly has not. He leads all players with 29:03 TOI/GP in the playoffs, and continues to put up shots and blocked shots on a consistent basis. He'll have his hands full against a deep Kraken offense, which means his usage will remain the same, at the very least.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. FLA ($5,900): Offense isn't really Rielly's game but he was excellent through Games 2 to 6 against the Lightning, scoring three goals and five assists. The Leafs don't have an elite puck mover but Rielly comes closest, and his all-round play also means that he'll often lead their defensemen in minutes. Having Jake McCabe and Luke Schenn also takes some pressure off Rielly, who won't always have to face the opposition's best forwards.

