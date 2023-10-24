FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's time for the Frozen Frenzy, which will consist of all 32 NHL teams playing in a single night. Three of the games do start between 6:00 p.m. ET and 6:45 p.m. ET, so FanDuel's main slate excludes those contests. However, if you want to factor in all 16 contests and don't mind locking in your lineup early, FanDuel is offering an all-day slate.

SLATE PREVIEW

Even this early in the season, some of these games have special importance for their respective teams. For example, Seattle has gotten off to a dreadful 1-4-1 start, and its offense, which helped carry the squad to the playoffs last year, has averaged just 1.83 goals per game. The Kraken will look to turn things around, but they'll be up against the red-hot Red Wings.

Another team looking to turn things around is Pittsburgh, which Erik Karlsson over the summer in a bid to chase the Cup again before age finally catches up to Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. The Penguins are just 2-3-0, though, and face a tough test in the 3-0-1 Stars.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. PHI ($8,600): Vegas is off to a 6-0-0 start, and Hill has been a big factor in that run, posting a 1.73 GAA and a .934 save percentage in four starts. The Flyers have exceeded expectations with their 3-1-1 start, but their offense has been merely average -- 3.20 goals per game, which puts them in a four-way tie for 13th -- so Hill should be well suited for tonight's assignment.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at NYI ($8,500): Like Hill, Georgiev has been amazing in 2023-24, recording a 5-0-0 record, 1.58 GAA and .943 save percentage in five outings. It will be tough for the Islanders, who have averaged just 2.25 goals per game, to get much past the Avalanche goaltender.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. EDM ($7,900): Gustavsson has gotten off to a rough start this season with a 3.93 GAA and a .906 save percentage in three starts, but he posted a fantastic 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage last year and should bounce back as the campaign goes on. It's also worth noting that he's faced a staggering 42.7 shots per game this season, so part of the early problem has been inadequate support. Typically, Edmonton wouldn't be a good choice for a goaltender looking to bounce back, but the Oilers have averaged just 2.60 goals per game in 2023-24 and will be missing Connor McDavid (upper body).

VALUE PLAYS

Logan Cooley, ARI at LAK ($5,100): Taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Cooley has gotten his NHL career off to a great start, registering four assists -- all on the power play -- over five appearances. In addition to averaging 3:56 of ice time with the man advantage, the 19-year-old is also serving on Arizona's second line.

Mason McTavish, ANA at CLM ($5,000): McTavish had a solid rookie campaign, providing 17 goals and 43 points in 80 contests in 2022-23, and he should take a step forward this year. The 20-year-old is certainly off to a good start with two goals and four points through five outings. McTavish is being utilized on the second line and top power-play unit.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS vs. TOR ($4,200): Kuznetsov registered an assist versus Montreal on Saturday to snap his season-opening three-game point drought. The Capitals in general have struggled offensively in the opening contests of the season, but perhaps a match against Toronto, which has surrendered 3.80 goals per game, is what Washington needs. Kuznetsov isn't too far removed from his 78-point 2021-22 campaign. He did take a step back last season, but he still recorded 55 points, which is respectable for his current price.

Brandon Saad, STL at WPG ($4,000): Saad led the Blues past the Penguins with two goals in a 4-2 victory Saturday. He has a chance to build off that strong performance Tuesday against Winnipeg, which has allowed a horrendous 4.20 goals per game in 2023-24.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Oilers

Ryan Hartman (C - $5,600), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,900), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,400)

Hartman has been somewhat quiet, providing a goal and an assist in five contests this season, but his linemates have been fantastic. Zuccarello has opened the season with a five-game point streak, contributing a goal and seven points in that span. Kaprizov has been strong too with two goals and six points.

I already noted Gustavsson as a potential grab because of Edmonton's offensive struggles, but the Oilers' goaltending has been just as bad. Jack Campbell is 1-2-0 with a 3.65 GAA and a .902 save percentage while Stuart Skinner has a 0-1-1 record, 4.29 GAA and .814 save percentage.

Maple Leafs at Capitals

John Tavares (C - $8,400), William Nylander (W - $8,500), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $5,800)

I think Washington's offense will wake up tonight and give Toronto a lot of trouble. In fact, there's a solid chance the Capitals win this game, but that doesn't mean the Maple Leafs' forwards will go quiet. Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper has left plenty to be desired, opening the campaign with a 1-1-1 record, 3.55 GAA and .887 save percentage in three outings.

Meanwhile, Nylander has been one of the safest bets thus far, recording at least a point in every contest, totaling four goals and nine points through five games. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, he's strengthening his negotiating position considerably.

Tavares is on a five-game point streak too, providing two goals and seven assists in that span. Bertuzzi hasn't been as effective, tallying a goal and nothing else thus far, but it shouldn't be too long before he settles in with the Leafs. Playing alongside two hot linemates certainly helps.

Hurricanes at Lightning

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C - $5,700), Seth Jarvis (W - $6,000), Stefan Noesen (W - $4,200)

Between these two teams' goaltending and defensive struggles, this should be a very high-scoring game. Carolina's second line is a good one to grab under those circumstances, in part because of how well-priced it is.

Noesen is red hot, recording a goal and six points over his last three games, making his $4,200 asking fee a potential steal. Kotkaniemi is riding high too with three goals and seven points through six contests while Jarvis has contributed four goals and seven points in the same span.

They're a big part of the reason Carolina has managed to tread water with a 3-3-0 record despite allowing a miserable 5.00 goals per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TBL vs. CAR ($6,300): Another potential benefactor of what should be an offensively packed Hurricanes-Lightning game, Hedman is off to a great start this campaign with a goal and six points in six contests. He's been one of the best offensive defensemen for years, supplying at least 45 points in each of his last eight campaigns, including 2021-22 in which he finished with 85 points.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at OTT ($6,300): After setting career highs in 2022-23 with 15 goals and 73 points in 78 contests, Dahlin is well on his way to putting up similar numbers this year. He's already contributed six assists through six contests and is entering Tuesday's action on a five-game point streak.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. PHI ($6,100): Theodore is hot going into tonight's action with a goal and six points over his last four outings. The 28-year-old is well on his way to surpassing the 40-point milestone for the fifth consecutive campaign.

Sean Durzi, ARI at LAK ($4,700): Durzi has opened the campaign with two goals and four points in five contests, including three points in his last two outings. This will be the 25-year-old's first game against the Kings since being dealt from LA to Arizona over the summer, so it should be a special night for him. He had nine goals and 38 points in 72 outings with the Kings last year, but is likely to do better in 2023-24 given his increased role with Arizona -- he's averaging 23:00 of ice time this season, up from 19:47 with LA.

