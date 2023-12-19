FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL likes to pack Tuesdays with games and this one is no exception with 11 games on the schedule. There's just one game that starts after 9:00 p.m. ET, though (the Kings will play in San Jose, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET), so those in the east who plan on turning in early should still have a fairly good idea of how their team did before going to sleep.

SLATE PREVIEW

If you're looking for a game to watch tonight, how about the Islanders hosting the Oilers, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET? Edmonton won an incredible 11 of 14 games from Nov. 11-Dec. 12 but has since suffered defeats to Tampa Bay (7-4) and Florida (5-1). The Oilers' initial struggles this season mean they're still in a vulnerable position with a 13-14-1 record despite their remarkable run, so they need to come out strong against New York. This will also be Ottawa's first game since firing D.J. Smith and replacing him with Jacques Martin on an interim basis. The Senators will play in Arizona, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, LAK at SJS ($8,100): It is worth acknowledging that the Sharks are a far greater threat than they were early in the campaign. Dating back to Nov. 25, San Jose has scored a solid 3.27 goals per game. Even still, Talbot has been fantastic with LA, posting a 13-5-2 record, 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage in 20 outings, and the Kings are an incredible 17-6-4 this year, making them the heavy favorites tonight.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at CHI ($7,700): Georgiev is having a rough campaign with a 2.96 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 24 contests, but the Avalanche's strong scoring support has led to him posting a 15-7-1 record anyway. He's got a good chance of winning again against the 9-20-1 Blackhawks, who also rank just 31st offensively with 2.33 goals per game. It also helps that Georgiev is coming off a strong start in which he saved 26 of 28 shots en route to a 6-2 win over San Jose.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. STL ($7,300): Vasilevskiy has struggled since recovering from a back injury, posting a 5-5-0 record, 3.02 GAA and .897 save percentage in 10 contests. However, his price has dropped significantly to reflect that, which makes the former Vezina Trophy winner an interesting buy-low option. The Blues also aren't the biggest of offensive threats -- they're tied for 23rd with 2.90 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at BUF ($4,900): Gaudreau dipped from 115 points in 2021-22 to 74 points last season, and he risks declining further this year with five goals and 17 points through 32 games. The 30-year-old has shown life lately, though, recording a goal and an assist over his last two outings. He's also still serving on Columbus' first line and top power-play unit, so Gaudreau's playing a bigger role than most others at his current price.

Tyler Bertuzzi, TOR vs. NYR ($4,400): Bertuzzi has been a mixed bag this year, contributing three goals and six points over seven contests from Nov. 8-25 before enduring an eight-game scoring drought from Nov. 28-Dec. 14. He registered three assists in Toronto's 7-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, so perhaps Bertuzzi is heating up again.

Jonathan Drouin, COL at CHI ($3,600): Drouin got off to a slow start with Colorado, scoring three goals and six points over his first 22 contests, but he was also averaging just 13:37 of ice time over that stretch. He's jumped to an average of 18:14 over his last seven appearances and has taken advantage, providing a goal and six points in that span. Drouin's jump in responsibilities includes a spot on the top power-play unit, which has led to him collecting a point with the man advantage in each of his last two outings.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings at Sharks

Anze Kopitar (C - $7,300), Adrian Kempe (W - $7,500), Quinton Byfield (W - $5,900)

As noted above, the Sharks have improved offensively as the campaign's progressed, but they're still terrible defensively, allowing 3.36 goals per game since Nov. 25th and 3.90 overall in 2023-24.

That provides Kopitar with a golden opportunity to extend his scoring streak, which currently sits at three games. The 36-year-old also has two goals and eight points over his last seven contests, including four points with the man advantage.

Kempe has done well recently too, contributing a goal and seven points over his last seven outings. Meanwhile, Byfield has made strides this year -- the 21-year-old has already established career highs with eight goals and 23 points -- and he registered a power-play assist in each of his last two appearances.

Avalanche at Blackhawks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,200), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,300), Valeri Nichushkin ($7,500)

The Avalanche's top line has been well worth the asking price. MacKinnon alone has provided six goals and 16 points over his last seven contests. He's on both a 15-game scoring streak and a four-game multi-point streak, making him one of the hottest forwards in the league.

While overshadowed by MacKinnon, Rantanen is doing well too, supplying 15 goals and 39 points in 31 appearances this season. He's featured on the scoresheet in each of his last four contests, contributing three goals and eight points in that span.

Nichushkin is on a four-game point streak too in which he's collected three goals and three assists. That brings him up to 13 goals and 27 points in 29 outings in 2023-24.

Chicago ranks 30th defensively this year with 3.60 goals allowed per game.

Lightning vs. Blues

Brayden Point (W - $8,000), Nikita Kucherov (W - $10,500), Brandon Hagel (W - $6,400)

Kucherov is a strong alternative to MacKinnon as the potential centerpiece of your DFS team. Kucherov leads the league with 52 points (20 goals), including an incredible 24 power-play points. The 30-year-old is showing no signs of slowing either, collecting three goals and eight points over his last four outings.

The upside here is that Kucherov's projected linemates are also a touch cheaper than MacKinnon, though Hagel has been cold lately. He does have a solid 10 goals and 27 points in 32 outings this year but has just four assists over his last nine outings. On a more positive note, Point is on a four-game scoring streak (two goals, two assists).

One tweak you could make is swapping Point or Hagel out for Steven Stamkos ($8,600), who has scored five goals over his last two contests, bringing him up to 15 tallies and 31 points in 29 contests this year. While Stamkos isn't expected to play with Kucherov at even strength, the two are both members of the top power-play unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. EDM (8,300): Dobson has five goals and 32 points in 30 contests this season, and he seems to be getting even better as the campaign progresses. He's supplied eight helpers over his last four games and will enter Monday's action having been held off the scoresheet just once over his past seven outings.

Jakob Chychrun, OTT at ARI ($6,900): Chychrun endured a seven-game scoring drought from Nov. 16-Dec. 5, but he's rebounded with nine assists over his last six outings. Overall, he's having a solid campaign with five goals and 21 points in 26 contests.

Kevin Shattenkirk, BOS vs. MIN ($4,100): Shattenkirk hasn't done much offensively this season with two goals and eight points in 24 contests, but he has contributed a goal and three points -- all on the power play -- over his last four games. That's enough to make him interesting, especially because the Wild should be tired in what will be their second game in as many nights, third contest in four days and fourth match in six days.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.