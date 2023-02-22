FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the Wednesday slate with all games involving rested teams. Chicago is the only tired team, travelling to Dallas after defeating Vegas in a shootout Tuesday. The Islanders host Winnipeg, while Calgary visits Arizona. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CHI ($8,500): Oettinger is only 2-0-2 in his last four starts, despite giving up only nine goals on 142 shots. He is 23-7-9 this season, with a 2.20 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Oettinger got the night off Saturday and his backup Scott Wedgewood last started back-to-back games at the end of November, so this should definitely be Oettinger's start. He will face the Blackhawks, who should be tired after playing in Vegas on Tuesday. Chicago are the second-lowest scoring team in the NHL at 2.46 goals per game, ever so slightly ahead of the Ducks.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. WPG ($7,800): Sorokin is slated to get the start but is coming off a huge 44 save performance Sunday in a 4-2 win over the Rangers, so Semyon Varlamov could get the start. Sorokin's record is just so-so at 19-17-5, but his peripherals are outstanding as he has a 2.43 GAA and .924 save percentage. Sorokin has won his last two starts, giving up six goals on 90 shots as the Islanders defensive play of late has been a bit shoddy. Sorokin faces the Jets, who are tied for 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.14 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Barrett Hayton, ARI vs. CGY ($4,800): Hayton has eight goals and 22 points in 57 games but that doesn't tell the whole story. He has been hot of late, scoring three goals and adding five assists in his last 10 games. Hayton centers the top line with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz on his wings, as well as playing on the first power play.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. CHI ($4,000): The Stars have been quiet happy with the play of the 19-year-old Johnston, who was selected 23rd overall in 2021 and cracked the lineup this season. He has 13 goals and 24 points in 57 games, good for ninth place in rookie scoring. Johnston is seeing second unit power play time, and has two goals and five points with the man-advantage.

Taylor Raddysh, CHI at DAL ($4,400): Raddysh has 14 goals and 25 points this season. He snapped a seven-game pointless streak with an assist Tuesday in Vegas. Despite the lack of scoring of late, Raddysh has value, as he is playing on the first power play unit, where he has five goals and 10 points this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flames at Coyotes

Tyler Toffoli (W-$7,400), Elias Lindholm (C-$6,300), Dillon Dube (W-$5,500)

The Flames top line had two goals in their only game this season versus the Coyotes in a 3-2 win. Lindholm is not having as good a season as last year, when he struck for 42 goals and 82 points, as he has 16 goals and 49 points in 55 games. He missed Saturday's game as his wife gave birth to their first child, and that should spark him to better things the rest of the season. Toffoli has been hot of late with eight goals and 15 points in his last 15 contests, giving him 23 goals and 49 points in 57 games. He has been excellent on the power play, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists, the best performance of his career. Dube has 16 goals and 35 points, but has come on strong since moving up to the top line. Dube has four goals and eight points in his last five games (going pointless Saturday when Lindholm missed the contest) and has a goal and two assists on the power play with two of the three points coming in the last five games.

Stars vs. Blackhawks

Roope Hintz (C - $7,400), Jason Robertson (W -$9,300), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,500)

Robertson has 34 goals and 37 assists in 57 games, good for a tie for ninth place in NHL scoring. He has not picked up a point in his last two games, so going against the Blackhawks -- who are giving up 3.59 goals per game, sixth-worst in the NHL -- who played Tuesday, makes him prime for a breakout game. Hintz has 23 goals and 50 points in 49 games while Pavelski 14 goals and 36 assists in 57 contests. Robertson had a pair of goals in the Stars' only game against Chicago this season, while Hintz and Pavelski each chipped in with an assist. The trio are potent with the man-advantage, combining for 19 goals and 37 assists as all three play on the first unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG at NYI ($7,500): Morrissey has smashed his career high in points with 58 in 57 games, his previous best coming last season, when he had 37 points. Morrissey has a goal and 24 points on the power play as he quarterbacks the first unit. Morrissey has three goals and seven points in his last six games, after a bit of a slump, as he had gone four straight games with nary a point.

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI vs. CGY ($4,000): Gostisbehere returned to action Sunday, after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. He regained his spot on the top power play, as the Coyotes are sitting Jakob Chychrun who is on the trade block. Gostisbehere has nine goals and 29 points in 49 games, including three goals and 10 points on the power play. Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist in his only game versus Calgary this season.

