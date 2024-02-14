FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Sandwiched between two full nights of hockey, there are just three games scheduled Wednesday. The action starts with a game in Pittsburgh versus the Panthers and the Jets hosting the Sharks with both contests set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Coyotes will square off against the visiting Wild.

SLATE PREVIEW

All six teams playing tonight are rested. However, Florida, Pittsburgh and San Jose are each set to play Thursday as well, which might influence those three teams' lineup decisions tonight.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. SJS ($8,400): Even if this was a night with 16 games, Hellebuyck versus the Sharks would jump out as an easy choice. The 30-year-old is one of the league's best goaltenders with a 24-10-3 record, 2.19 GAA and .925 save percentage across 37 contests. Meanwhile, San Jose is tied for 32nd offensively with 2.08 goals per game.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at PIT ($8,200): Bobrovsky is having a strong campaign with a 25-10-2 record, 2.43 GAA and .913 save percentage through 38 contests and he's won his past four games while saving 121 of 127 shots (.953 save percentage). Pittsburgh is going through a rough patch, having won just three of its last 10 games, so this is a favorable matchup for Bobrovsky.

VALUE PLAYS

Dylan Guenther, ARI vs. MIN ($4,800): Guenther was summoned from the AHL on Jan. 6 and has been an effective contributor since, scoring a respectable four goals and nine points through 14 contests. The 20-year-old has been particularly effective recently, providing two markers and five points across his past six games. It helps that he's averaging a solid 15:13 of ice time, including 2:30 with the man advantage.

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA at PIT ($3,600): If you want a really cheap option, there isn't much to choose from. Luostarinen has the makings of what could be a hot streak, though, after scoring a goal in each of his last two contests. As noted above, Pittsburgh is struggling, so Luostarinen has an opportunity to extend that run tonight.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Wild at Coyotes

Joel Eriksson (C - $7,800), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,800), Matt Boldy (W - $7,400)

One of the hottest units in hockey, Kaprizov has headlined the group with an incredible seven goals and 13 points over his past eight outings. That brings him up to 20 goals and 49 points across 45 contests this season.

His linemates haven't been quite as good overall, but they've been keeping pace lately. Eriksson Ek has provided eight markers and 14 points over his last 10 outings while Boldy has collected seven goals and 17 points across his past 15 games.

They'll look to continue their dominance tonight against Arizona, which has lost six straight games while allowing 28 goals in that span.

DEFENSEMEN

Brock Faber, MIN at ARI ($5,900): Faber has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last 10 contests, giving him two goals and 13 points in that span. He's up to four goals and 33 points in 52 outings in 2023-24 as the 21-year-old challenges Connor Bedard for the Calder Trophy.

Erik Karlsson, PIT vs. FLA ($5,800): I don't like recommending a goaltender from one side of a game and an opposing skater, but on a night with so few choices, I sometimes have to make an exception. Karlsson has been a steady contributor, recording at least a point in 13 of his last 14 contests while recording a goal and 13 assists. That gives him seven goals and 37 points across 49 games overall, which is solid production for his price.

