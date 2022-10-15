Frozen Fantasy: Try New Things

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

In yet another, I tried to come out of the blocks hot again, but within minutes it was like hitting the ice with skate guards on. So I decided

I needed another league like another piercing, but why not? The biggest league I've ever been in had 14 teams. You only live once.

Then I took on yet another co-managed team with a very good friend. This time, it's a chaotic 260-plus-team league with 15-team divisions.

One word: ROI. And what a rush. In the past, I would have sat back, read the room and then made moves.

First, I decided to come out of the blocks like a rocket in a keeper auction just to see if I could catch other managers flat-footed. It worked – I got Sidney Crosby on the league's first nomination for about $25. The rest of the elites went for $40-50.

But this year, I decided to toss out the tweaks and Try Guy my way through my drafts and auctions. And honestly, I haven't had this much fun in a long time.

I've been playing fantasy hockey for a long time. Every year, I try to tweak my strategies a bit. You know, learn from the last year. Adjust. Blah, blah, blah.

The Try Guys' brand imploded in the last month, but their philosophy of always trying something different (sometimes stupid, sometimes just silly) is a great way to inject some juice into your fantasy hockey world.

The Try Guys' brand imploded in the last month, but their philosophy of always trying something different (sometimes stupid, sometimes just silly) is a great way to inject some juice into your fantasy hockey world.

It worked for me this season.

Try something out of character early this season. Not in an eat-everything-at-KFC way like Keith. That's just stupid. But maybe in a shave your legs kind of way. Trade someone you otherwise wouldn't. You'll be surprised at the buzz it gives you.

Now let's take a look at who caught my eye this week. Many of them got missed at draft and that means there's a lot of potential value on the wire right now.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, LW, Seattle (25 percent Yahoo!) – Bjorkstrand is the first of a consortium of overlooked octopuses I'm touting. He got pushed out of Ohio this past summer and the biggest story wasn't that the Jackets lost a near 60-point guy, but that he sold his house to Johnny Gaudreau. I sure hope he made money off the guy who made it impossible for him to stay in Columbus. Now Bjorkstrand is enjoying his new top-six gig on Puget Sound (upgrade!) and headed for a 50-60 point, 200-plus shot season with lots of time on PP1. And his plus-minus won't be nearly as bad as it was last season (minus-35). That's a profile worthy of rostering on the cheap.

Andre Burakovsky, LW/RW, Seattle (34 percent Yahoo!) – Burakovsky is a first-line, PP1 winger who's available in two-of-three Yahoo! leagues. He's never had a huge reputation as a 5v5 guy, but he's already delivering in that power-play role (one goal, one assist in two games). And he's playing beside the preseason Calder Trophy favorite, Matty Beniers (49 percent Yahoo!). Left-coast anonymity won't last long with the spotlight on Beniers, so be ready to scoop him. Those 61 points last season weren't a fluke.

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia (50 percent Yahoo!) – Hart is talented, but he's coming off two consecutive miserable seasons and that's driven him down most goalie lists. New coach John Tortorella can be hard on goalies. But he eventually brings out the best in all of his 'tenders. And with 35 saves on Opening Night, Hart looked more dialed-in than he has in seasons. The crosstown Phillies will take all the attention for the next while, but be ready to make a move fast. Hart could quickly look like Roberto Luongo was in his Panthers' days.

Erik Kallgren, G, Toronto (1 percent Yahoo!) – Get him on your roster. Now. Matt Murray hurt his groin Saturday a.m. and the crease is suddenly Ilya Samsonov's. Kallgren was fine enough late last season and the Leafs will need more than one goalie over the next month.

Travis Konecny, RW, Philadelphia (23 percent Yahoo!) – OK, so I'm with you – I'd rather have Gritty on my roster than any other Flyer. But Konecny is worth a look anyway. He's a talented top-line, PP1 winger who still managed 50-plus points last season even with a seriously depressed shooting percentage (7.3 vs 11.1 career). Konecny's value will take a jump - plus-minus ignored - if that shooting percentage corrects itself.

Mason Marchment, LW/RW, Dallas (28 percent Yahoo!) – Marchment delivered 47 points and 114 hits on Florida's third line last season. Now in Dallas, he's moved up to the second line and PP2. Marchment will be playing with a heavy heart after the sudden loss of his dad this summer. But if the first outing is any indication, the game may give him focus. Marchment delivered two goals - including the winner - on five shots against the Preds. A possible 50-plus point, 130-hit season would put him in elite company in some Yahoo! leagues.

Martin Necas, RW, Carolina (27 percent Yahoo!) – Necas took a step back last season, so that dropped him down many draft sheets this year. But that already looks small in the rearview – he's got four points in his first two games, including a sharp three-point performance opening night. Necas is on line two with Andrei Svechnikov and that's a sharp duo, even if they're centered by Jesperi Kotkaniemi (no offense, but they could do better). The Canes are one of the East's best teams and this year will be Necas's big leap forward.

Nino Niederreiter, LW, Nashville (34 percent Yahoo!) – Players hate to go against El Nino – his game is so heavy, plus he's strong on the puck. Niederreiter is a six-time 20-goal scorer with three biscuits already this season. And he could deliver his seventh, along with 45-plus points, including some on the PP, 120 hits and 150 shots. That versatility can't be overrated.

Victor Olofsson, RW, Buffalo (15 percent Yahoo!) – We all like to chirp Sabres' fans, but this season will be different. They probably won't make the playoffs, but they will improve. And Olofsson is going to be an important part of that. He opened the season with a two-goal game against Ottawa and a top-line, PP2 role could deliver a 55-60 point season.

Justin Schultz, D, Seattle (5 percent Yahoo!) – We all gave up on Schultz when he failed to repeat that 51-point, Cup-winning season from 2016-17. So it's little wonder we all ignored him on Draft Day. But Schultz set up two snipes this week when given a shot as the top octopus on PP1. His game will cool, but he's worth a sniff right now.

Jaden Schwartz, LW, Seattle (3 percent Yahoo!) – Schwartz was a forgotten man after missing so many games the last couple seasons (plus that Kraken bias). But if he's healthy, he's a potential 50-point producer. Keep an eye on Schwartz if you can stay up that late. He might end up being an inexpensive injury replacement at some point soon.

Chris Wideman, D, Montreal (2 percent Yahoo!) – Wideman will be the sole PP QB in bleu, blanc et rouge to start. This team will be both fun to watch and horribly porous. But there's no way that a top power-play blueliner should be this ignored. Especially if you can offset the potential plus-minus hit with stability from the rest of your lineup.

Watch List

Jordan Harris, D, Montreal (1 percent Yahoo!) – Harris stepped into the Habs' lineup at the end of last season and managed to look like he'd been there all year. He's unflappable with the puck, highly mobile and thinks the game really well. Harris won't wow you, but I think he's quickly going to be a pillar on an otherwise wobbly Habs' blue line. Chris Wideman (above) is the top dog, but over time it'll be one of Harris or Kaiden Guhle (2 percent Yahoo!) who starts to chip away at that time. Harris' lower-risk Swiss army approach could win out.

Back to trying new things.

Make yourself a little uncomfortable. Even a little afraid. We all need a little adrenaline to help us feel.

Isn't that why we watch sports in the first place?

Until next week.