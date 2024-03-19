Lightning at Golden Knights Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 19th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Lightning at Golden Knights

The Lightning (36-25-6) make the second stop on a five-game road trip against the Golden Knights (36-24-7) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Tampa Bay kicked off the road trip against the Sunshine State rival Florida Panthers on Saturday, and the Lightning struck for a 5-3 victory as moderate underdogs (+140) as the Over (6.5) cashed.

That's three straight victories for the Lightning, and three games in a row in which the offense has erupted for five goals. And the past two games are against championship-caliber teams Florida and N.Y. Rangers. Now, the Lightning faces another title contender in a hellish stretch of schedule.

Vegas picked up a 3-1 victory against the visiting New Jersey Devils on Sunday, rebounding from a 4-1 debacle on the road against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

After a four-game losing skid, and a 2-8-1 skid from Feb. 12-March 7, the defending champs have bounce back a bit, posting three wins in the past four outings. Still, all three wins are against teams currently on the outside looking in for a postseason spot.

The Lightning are projected to use Andrei Vasilevskiy (24-16-1, 2.96 GAA, .898 SV%, 2 SO) in the crease for Tuesday's contest, while the Golden Knights are expected to counter with Adin Hill (17-9-2, 2.60 GAA, .917 SV%, 2 SO).

The Lightning picked up a 5-4 win at Amalie Arena in the first meeting on Dec. 21, snapping a three-game win streak in the series by VGK. Vasilevskiy stopped 30 of the 34 shots he faced, while Jonathan Marchessault beat him twice, including once on the power play. Jiri Patera was in between the pipes for Vegas, as it was dealing with injuries at the time. Vegas actually outscored Tampa 4-1 in the first and third periods, but a four-goal second period with goals by Alex Barre-Boulet, Nikita Kucherov (PP), Brayden Point (x2) were the difference.

In this rematch, it's hard to ignore that ugly 2-8-1 recent skid for Vegas. While it has picked up the pace lately, they haven't fared well against contenders. The Lightning is starting to show its championship mettle lately, and they're the play on the road.

NHL Money Line Bets for Lightning at Golden Knights

Lightning ML (+114 at DraftKings)

Looking to the total, we've seen the Over in three straight meetings, while going 5-1-1 in the previous seven encounters in this series dating back to Feb. 4, 2020.

Tampa Bay streaks in with five consecutive Over results, averaging 5.0 goals per game (GPG) during the span, while allowing 3.0 GPG. That's a good recipe for plenty of totals going to the high side.

Vegas has managed just four goals on offense in the past two games, and it has allowed just five goals, cashing the Under in the past two outings. But the Over has dominated for VGK, going 9-3 across the past 12 games. A lot of the reason has been shoddy defense and subpar goaltending. And if that continues against Tampa Bay, we're going to see some fire-wagon hockey, and some high scores.

NHL Totals Bets for Lightning at Golden Knights

Over 6.5 (-105 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Lightning at Golden Knights

We're expecting a high-scoring game, and that's good news as far as Anytime Goal Scorers are concerned. And for the Lightning, in particular, we've had plenty of those lately.

The Lightning came over from the San Jose Sharks in a deadline deal, and he has fit right into the offense. He has two goals and four points with a plus-5 rating in three games, including a power-play assist. He has at least one point in all three games since joining the team, too. And going back to his final two games in San Jose, Duclair is good for five goals and nine points in his past five games total. For a chance to more than triple up, Duclair is worth a roll of the dice.

If you're a little more on the conservative side, Duclair is a decent play to simply rack up a single point and keep his streak alive.

Anthony Duclair Anytime Goal Scorer (+330 at FanDuel)

Anthony Duclair Over 0.5 Points (+116 at FanDuel)

For the home side, the former Lightning sniper Marchessault had an even-strength goal and a power-play marker in the game against his former team. Last season, Marchessault had two goals and an assist in three games against Tampa. He enjoys trying to make his former employer pay. The Cap-Rouge, PQ native is a strong play as an Anytime Goal Scorer on Tuesday night.