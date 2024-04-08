Line Change: Late-Season Value Pickups

Danault has notched three goals and three assists in his last 10 appearances. After missing four games with an upper-body injury, he picked up an assist in

This is the final full week of the 2023-24 schedule, which doesn't give fantasy managers vying for a league championship much more time to make roster adjustments. If your pool is still going, another batch of undervalued pickup suggestions awaits your consideration:

Jonathan Drouin's rostered percentage increased from 27 percent to 44 percent from a week ago. He has racked up seven goals and 14 points in his last 10 games. Tyler Bertuzzi has seven goals and 10 points in 11 games going into this week. He is still available in 79 percent of Yahoo leagues. Mikael Granlund, who has two goals and seven helpers over an eight-game point spree, can be had in 76 percent of pools.

Yegor Sharangovich, C/LW/RW, Calgary Flames (33 percent rostered)

Sharangovich has earned career highs in goals (30), assists (26), points (56), power-play goals (six), power-play points (16), shorthanded goals (three), shorthanded points (six) and blocked shots (42) this season. He should be able to add to those totals during Calgary's four-game week, which includes matchups against San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Arizona. Sharangovich has accumulated six goals and 10 points in eight games versus those four teams this campaign. He also has two markers and five points in his last four contests.

Phillip Danault, C, Los Angeles Kings (19 percent rostered)

Danault has notched three goals and three assists in his last 10 appearances. After missing four games with an upper-body injury, he picked up an assist in his return to the lineup Saturday versus Vancouver. Danault has been a productive member of the Kings' top-six group over the past few years. He isn't quite on the same pace in 2023-24 as his previous two seasons, but he has the upside of being a solid value play this week. The Kings play three times, including two meetings with the Ducks.

Logan Cooley, C, Arizona Coyotes (17 percent rostered)

Cooley has heated up down the stretch, registering seven goals, four assists and 22 shots on net across his past 11 outings. The 19-year-old center ranks fourth among rookies with 41 points through 77 appearances. Cooley has been skating on the second line of the Coyotes and makes for an intriguing pickup, with the team poised to play four times this week.

Bobby McMann, C/LW, Toronto Maple Leafs (7 percent rostered)

McMann has picked up points in bunches during the second half of the 2023-24 campaign. He produced seven goals and 10 points during a six-game span from Feb. 13-Feb. 22. The 27-year-old forward also had four tallies and one helper in five contests from March 20-March 28. McMann ended his three-game pointless skid Saturday against Montreal, which could be the start of another scoring spree. He has played well alongside John Tavares, and Mitchell Marner was added to the combination on Saturday. McMann has also been credited with 110 hits in 52 games this season. He has the potential to be a good under-the-radar pickup, with the Maple Leafs scheduled to play four times this week.

Anthony Mantha, RW, Vegas Golden Knights (6 percent rostered)

Mantha got off to a sluggish start in Vegas after being acquired from Washington. He only had one goal and eight shots in his first seven appearances, but has racked up two goals and six assists in his past seven contests. Mantha also has 12 shots and 13 hits during that seven-game stretch. He is clicking alongside William Karlsson, who is scorching hot recently. Mantha has the makings of a strong addition ahead of a four-game week for the Golden Knights.

Shane Wright, C, Seattle Kraken (2 percent rostered)

Wright notched three goals, one assist and nine shots in three games last week after being recalled from the minors. He has provided the slumping Kraken with some much-needed offense. Wright's second-line combination between Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz has logged the most even-strength minutes for Seattle over the past three contests. The 20-year-old Wright should have ample opportunity to continue building momentum in the final six games of the 2023-24 season. The Kraken will play four times this week.