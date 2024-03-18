NHL Best Bets: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for March 18

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Best NHL Bets Today: Free NHL Picks for Monday, March 18

We've got a light night ahead of us in the NHL, but don't tell that to the four teams suiting up. The Caps look to win their third straight and move back into a playoff spot for the first time in over two months. The Flames probably won't make the playoffs at this point, but they've won eight of their last 12 and are also looking to win their third in a row. The Sabres still have a slim chance of breaking into the postseason, and they'll need a win in Seattle to help their cause. Let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight, with odds courtesy of ESPN BET.

Best NHL Bets

Capitals ML (+115)

This is perhaps the biggest game of the season for the Caps. They could jump the Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot in the East, and take three of five games on a tough Western Conference road trip where they visited Winnipeg, Edmonton, Seattle, Vancouver, and now Calgary. They won their last two against the Kraken and Canucks, and despite the Flames playing winning hockey of late, I like the road underdog to continue their march.

Kraken ML (-115)

The Sabres have lost four of their last five on the road after winning seven of eight before that. They have a tough itinerary coming into tonight too. The Kraken have actually lost their last five home games too, only scoring seven goals in that span. Those games were a gauntlet though with Edmonton, Winnipeg, Vegas, Washington, and Nashville all on the docket. This should be a closely contested battle, but I like the Kraken to get back in the win column in front of their home crowd.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Jared McCann over 0.5 points (-115)

McCann's been held scoreless in his last two outings, but he's only gone scoreless in three straight games once in 2024 and that was in the first week of January. He had points in four of five leading into this recent two-game points drought, so I like his chances to get back on the scoresheet against a Sabres team that can give up goals in bunches.

Nazem Kadri over 3.5 shots on goal (-102)

In his three contests against the Caps since joining the Flames, Kadri has 10 total shots on goal. He hit five and four before only notching one in the last meeting. He's fired 12 shots on goal in his last two games heading into tonight's tilt, and has hit over 3.5 shots on goal in three of his last four home games. I think the Caps will need a big night in net to steal a win because I expect a barrage of shots from the Flames. Kadri will be a big piece of that puzzle.

Happy hunting y'all!