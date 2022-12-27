NHL Best Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for Stars vs. Predators

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets for December 27: Predators vs. Stars

The Dallas Stars (20-9-6) travel to meet the Nashville Predators (14-13-5) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday night. This is the third of four meetings between these Central Division foes. Dallas swept a back-to-back set on Oct. 13-15, winning 4-1 in the Music City, and 5-1 in the Metroplex.

The Stars have lost in regulation just once across the past six contests, going 4-1-1. The Dallas offense has come alive a bit, too, going for 19 total goals across the six-game span, or 3.17 goals per game (GPG).

Dallas has generally taken care of business against the teams they're supposed to beat, posting a 27-10 mark in the past 37 games against teams with a losing overall record. Rest does a body good, too, as the Stars have managed a 48-21 record in the past 69 tries when playing on three or more days of rest.

Nashville hasn't done very much well lately, going just 2-7 in the past nine games overall, while cashing in just one of the past six games against teams with a winning overall record. The Preds are also 2-5 in the past seven games against Western Conference teams, while winning just one of the past five inside the Central Division. The Predators are as cold as the recently fallen snow in the Music City.

The home team has cashed in four of the past five meetings, which is in the favor of the Predators, but one of those losses came earlier this season when the Stars won in Nashville. The Stars are just 1-4 in the past five trips to the Smashville, too.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Predators vs. Stars

Stars -125 ML (at BetRivers)

The Stars are projected to use Jake Oettinger for his third start of the season against the Predators. He is 14-5-3 with a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage with two shutouts so far this season, and he is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .968 save percentage in two starts against Nashville.

The Predators will counter with Juuse Saros, and he is hopeful the third time will be a charm. The Forssa, FIN native is enjoying his best month of the season, going 3-3-3 with a 2.62 GAA and .922 save percentage win nine starts in December. However, he is 0-2-0 with a 4.17 GAA and .840 save percentage in two tries against the Stars so far this season.

As a favorite, Dallas is 1-6 in the past seven games on the puck line, but facing Nashville might be the elixir to cure its ills. The Stars cashed as an underdog in the first meeting in Nashville on Oct. 13, winning 4-1, while cashing on the puck line as a favorite in Big D by a 5-1 score on Oct. 15.

It's all about the Under for the Stars lately, going 6-1 in the past seven games on the road, while hitting at a 5-2-1 clip in the past eight games overall.

For the Preds, they have gone Under in four of the past five games inside the division. More importantly, the Under is 3-0-1 in the past four meetings, and a ridiculous 17-5-5 in the past 27 skates at Bridgestone Arena.

Sign up at BetRivers using the BetRivers Bonus Code for a second chance bet up to $200.

NHL Totals Bets for Predators vs. Stars

Under 6 (-110 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Predators vs. Stars

As far as potential props, there are two props worth scoping out.

The Stars have ridden a red-hot Jason Robertson lately, going for a goal with seven points in the past four outings. He is worth a roll of the dice for the Over in points.

Robertson Over 1.5 Points (+142 at FanDuel)

Jamie Benn is also averaging a point-per-game with two goals and five points in the previous five contests. As such, play a half-unit on Benn to grab at least one point.

Benn Over 0.5 Points (-106 at FanDuel)

For the Predators, Matt Duchene has been the goal scorer, posting four goals with five points in the past five outings, while Nino Niederreiter is good for a goal and four points in the previous four. Both are worth taking a shot on to tally just one point.

Duchene Over 0.5 Points (-124 at FanDuel)

Niederreiter Over 0.5 Points (+124 at FanDuel)

For NHL or Blue Jackets fans in Ohio, remember that you can wager at Ohio sportsbook apps coming on January 1, 2023.