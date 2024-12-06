NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, December 6

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Friday, Dec. 6

The National Hockey League has six games on tap for Friday night, with three games in the early window, and three late-night games. We'll highlight the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/hulu/Disney+, while also including the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET.

Last night was a nice one. All four ends of our monster parlay (+1137) hit. Honestly, it's been a while, just missing at times by a half-goal on a total, etc. Anyway, let's keep building that bankroll for the holidays. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

The Penguins (11-12-4) tangle with the Rangers (13-10-1) at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. New York has won five of the past six meetings in this series, with the Over going 2-0-1 in the past three in the series.

These teams met Oct. 9 in Pittsburgh, and New York came away with a 6-0 whitewashing of the Penguins, cashing easily as a moderate favorite (-142) as the total (6) pushed at most shops. Igor Shesterkin kicked aside all 31 of the shots he faced to early the win, while Tristan Jarry was buried for six goals on 40 shots.

In that win, Sam Carrick, Alexis Lafreniere and Chris Kreider scored in the first period, while Filip Chytil had the lone score of the second period. Kreider added a shorthanded goal in the third, while Vincent Trocheck put a bow on the scoring at 16:59 of the third period.

That has to seem like a long time ago to the Rangers, however. They've won just once in the past seven games since Nov. 21, averaging just 2.2 goals per game (GPG), while allowing three or more goals in eight consecutive outings.

The Penguins actually steam into MSG with four straight victories, outscoring the competition 18-11, with the Over going 4-1 in the past five outings. Jarry has actually bounced back to win three consecutive starts, too.

If you're a little more adventurous, play the Pens straight up. We'll be a little bit conservative and take Pittsburgh on the puck line as a 'dog.

Penguins PL (+1.5, -150 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

The Stars (16-9-0) meet the Golden Knights (17-7-3) at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night with a puck drop at 10 p.m. ET.

Dallas got some terrible news late this week, as Tyler Seguin has a hip injury which requires surgery. He'll be sidelined four to six months. Seguin was third on the team with 20 points, while picking up nine goals and a plus-14 rating.

The Stars suffered a 3-2 loss in Los Angeles on Wednesday, halting a three-game win streak. The Under has cashed in three in a row, too, as Dallas has allowed just 1.7 GPG.

For VGK, it has won consecutive games since a stunning 6-0 loss to the Utah Hockey Club. The Under has cashed in the past three games for Vegas, too.

Vegas is just 2-3 in the past five games at home, while Dallas is just 1-3 in the past four outings on the road. So, something's gotta give.

The best idea here is backing Vegas, as Dallas will have some emotional issues after losing Seguin, shuffling lines due to his absence.

And, the best play might be playing the Under. Jake Oettinger (13-5-0, 2.41 GAA, .912 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to start, while Adin Hill (11-4-2, 2.67 GAA, .900 SV%, 2 SO) is likely for VGK. Goals should be at a premium.

Golden Knights ML (-105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+424 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Penguins PL (+1.5, -158) at Rangers

Golden Knights ML (-108) vs. Stars

Under 6.5 (-140) - Golden Knights vs. Stars

2-Leg NHL Moneyline/Puck Line Parlay (+214 at FanDuel Sportsbook)