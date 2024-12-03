NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, December 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, Dec. 3

The National Hockey League has 10 games on the slate for Tuesday night. We're going to preview three games with an 8 p.m. ET or later puck drop for a couple of parlay possibilities. Let's continue to build that bankroll for the holidays. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild

The Canucks (13-7-3) meet the Wild (16-4-4) at XCel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., the capital city. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Vancouver heads in with four victories in the past five games, with all of that occurring on the road. Three of the victories have been by one goal, too, including back-to-back overtime wins coming in.

The Wild know a thing or two about overtime, too, edging the Nashville Predators 3-2 in OT on Saturday behind Filip Gustavsson. Minnesota has won consecutive 3-2 games against Chicago and Nashville, and four of the past five games have been decided by a single goal, so expect this to be a tight affair.

The Under is on a 4-0 run for the Wild, too, while the Canucks have cashed Over in three in a row. So, let's shy away from the total, and focus on the moneyline, backing the home side.

Wild ML (-145 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

The Blues (11-12-2) travel to meet the Jets (18-7-0), who have slipped into a tie at the top of the Central Division after a hot start.

Winnipeg has dropped three in a row, all on the road, against the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. And, since Nov. 14, the Jets have lost six of the past nine games after a 15-1-0 start.

Connor Hellebuyck (15-4-0, 2.11 GAA, .928 SV%, 3 SO) has been slowing down a little, but the losing ways lately are more due to a lack of offense than anything he is doing. He has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his past five starts, but he has received just two goals of support in the past two games.

These teams met in St. Louis on Oct. 22, with the Blues winning 3-2, as Binner made 27 saves on 29 shots. Let's go with the Jets and the Under in this one, too.

Jets ML (-205 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+100 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

The Oilers (13-9-2) and the Golden Knights (15-7-3) battle at The Fortress. This game begins at 10 p.m. ET, and it can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+ and hulu.

The first-place Golden Knights enter with the best goal differential (plus-12) in the Pacific Division. The Oilers enter with three consecutive victories, as they're starting to piece things together after a slow start.

VGK was smoked 6-0 by the Utah Hockey League last time out in an explicable result at home, and it is 1-1-1 in the past three games.

The last time these teams met Nov. 6 in Edmonton, VGK skated away with a 4-2 victory behind Adin Hill. Let's stick with the home side, and go a little aggressively on that. Vegas is actually a short 'dog at home. And, let's go high on the total, too.

Oilers ML (+110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-102 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+1511 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Wild ML (-146) vs. Canucks

Jets ML (-205) vs. Blues

Under 5.5 (+100) - Blues at Jets

Oilers ML (-128) at Golden Knights

Over 6.5 (-106) - Oilers at Golden Knights

3-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+416 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Wild ML (-146) vs. Canucks

Jets ML (-205) vs. Blues

Oilers ML (-128) at Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+288 at FanDuel Sportsbook)