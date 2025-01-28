NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, January 28

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, Jan. 28

The National Hockey League (NHL) has eight games on the slate for Tuesday night, including a doubleheader between the Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders on ESPN+/hulu/Disney+ at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights battle at 10 p.m. ET on the trio of channels in the nightcap. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll with sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code featuring a first-bet bonus worth up to $1,500.

Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames

The Capitals (33-11-5) and the Flames (24-17-7) meet at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary with a puck drop of 9 p.m ET, and that game can be streamed at ESPN+.

Washington has dominated this series, sweeping last season's two games by an 8-4 margin, including a 5-2 victory in Calgary. The Capitals are 8-2 in the past 10 meetings, although five of those meetings are one-goal games, with three going to overtime or a shootout.

The Over has hit in each of the past five meetings in Calgary dating back to Oct. 27, 2018, while hitting at a 7-3 clip in the previous 10 meetings overall.

The Caps suffered a 2-1 setback in Vancouver last time out Saturday, snapping a six-game win streak. Washington is 9-1-3 in the past 13 games, including 4-1-1 in the past six outings on the road.

The Flames have racked up wins in three of the past four games, and that includes a pair of victories on home ice since Jan. 11 against the Minnesota Wild (5-4) and the Los Angeles Kings (2-1).

As far as the total is concerned, the Over has hit in three in a row after a 6-1 run to the Under. The Flames are averaging 4.0 goals per game (GPG) in the past three outings while allowing 3.7 GPG. For the Capitals, the Under has cashed low in nine straight games since Jan. 8, with the offense going for just 23 goals in the span, or 2.6 GPG, while allowing just 10 goals, or 1.1 GPG.

Logan Thompson (22-2-3, 2.09 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO), fresh off a six-year contract extension, is the confirmed netminder for the visitors. He is likely to be opposed by Dustin Wolf (18-7-2, 2.54 GAA, .916 SV%, 2 SO).

Let's back the Capitals on the moneyline, and we'll go low based on Washington's amazing run lately.

Capitals ML (-140 at ESPNBet Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Don't make any wagers on your favorite sports betting apps without first studying the latest NHL odds.

Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken

The Ducks (20-23-6) and the Kraken (22-26-3) meet at Climate Pledge Arena with a puck drop at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

This is the third meeting of the season, with the road team picking up victories in each of the two battles so far this season.

Anaheim scored a 5-2 win in its most recent trip to CPA as a big underdog (+183) as the Over (5.5) cashed, while Seattle notched a 3-2 victory at Honda Center as a moderate favorite (-157) Nov. 25 in the front end of that home-and-home set. The road team is 4-2 in the past six in this series since Dec. 23, 2023, too. The Under is on a 5-2 run in the past seven meetings.

For the Ducks, they're aiming for their third consecutive victory, which would be the most since Dec. 29-Jan. 2. Anaheim outscored the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins 10-3 in the previous two wins, cashing as an underdog in each game for a profit of +310. The Over is 3-1-1 in the past five games for Anaheim, too.

As far as the Kraken is concerned, it was doubled up 4-2 in Edmonton on Monday, and now Seattle faces a quick turnaround. Joey Daccord made the start in Edmonton, his seventh consecutive start. With no rest, Philipp Grubauer (5-14-1, 3.76 GAA, .870 SV%) is expected to start, and that's good news for the visitors.

Lukas Dostal (12-13-4, 2.93 GAA, .910 SV%, 1 SO) is likely for the Ducks, and the lean is to back the visitors while going high on the total.

Ducks ML (+118 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Today's NHL Best Bet(s)

In Monday's game, the Red Wings came alive for the 5-2 win over the Kings, as we didn't come close on our best bet. As a result, we slipped back to .500 for the month. Let's get it back.

On Tuesday, the Capitals are the play straight up at that same -140 price point as Monday's pick.

Capitals ML (-140 at ESPNBet Sportsbook) at Flames

NHL Bet Best Record

Yesterday: 0-1 (0.0%, -140)

Year-to-date: 4-4-1 (50.0%, -123)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1044 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Capitals ML (-152) at Flames

Under 5.5 (-110) - Capitals at Flames

Over 5.5 (-130) - Ducks at Kraken

Ducks ML (+114) at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Under Parlay (+237 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (-110) - Capitals at Flames

Over 5.5 (-130) - Ducks at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+254 at FanDuel Sportsbook)