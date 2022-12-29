NHL Best Bets Today: Free NHL Picks for Kings vs. Avalanche

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets for December 29: Kings vs. Avalanche

The Los Angeles Kings (20-12-6) travel to meet the Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2) on Thursday night at Ball Arena in Denver. This is the first of three regular-season meetings between these Western Conference combatants.

The Kings were impressive last time out on Tuesday, doubling up the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles behind Pheonix Copley, as he made 23 saves on 25 shots to secure the home win.

Los Angeles was actually tied 2-2 heading to the third period, but Alex Iafallo untied it at 8:36 in the final period, while Viktor Arvidsson added an empty-net goal to put a bow on the scoring.

It was a big day for Iafallo, who had a goal and an assist, while Phillip Danault had a goal and three points, so remember those players when looking at the prop odds.

Colorado streaked into the holiday break with four consecutive wins, inlcluding threee straight which couldn't be resolved in regulation. However, the Avalanche stumbled out of the break with a 6-3 loss at cozy Mullett Arena as the Arizona Coyotes surprised the defending champs as huge underdogs.

Jonathan Quick (8-8-4, 3.41 GAA, .885 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to start, although it wouldn't be shocking to see head coach Todd McLellan tempted to roll with the red-hot Copley, who has won five straight starts dating back to Dec. 13.

The Avalanche are expected to use Alexandar Georgiev (15-6-2, 2.36 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO), as he looks to bounce back after an uneven performance in Arizona Tuesday. He allowed 5 goals on 32 shots in the loss, tying his most goals allowed this season.

I really like what I've seen from the Kings lately, as Los Angeles has won five of the past six games overall. I don't like that the lowly Coyotes were able to double up the Avs 6-3 last time out, and I wouldn't lay a big number on a team which was crushed in Arizona, while winning the past three in either overtime or a shootout.

The value is to back the underdog, but do keep in mind that L.A. has dropped five straight in the Mile High City, while going 1-10 in the previous 11 meetings. You'll be betting against some big-time trends.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Kings vs. Avalanche

Kings +135 ML (at Caesars)

The Avalanche had cashed the Under in nine consecutive games heading into the holiday break. It was a combination of a flagging offense, failing to score goals, while using good defense and solid goaltending to keep the opposition down. Colorado has none of those things going on in Arizona.

The Kings have been on an Under run lately, too, cashing in each of the previous two outings, and six of the past seven games overall.

The Under is also 5-1 in the past six road games for L.A., while going 7-2-1 in the past 10 games against teams with a winning overall record, too.

And, as far as the head-to-head trends are concerned, taking the Under is going with the trends in this instance. The Under has hit in 10 of the past 14 meetings in this series.

Sign up at Caesars using the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code if you're in the Buckeye State to claim a great welcome offer.

NHL Totals Bets for Kings vs. Avalanche

Under 6.5 (-120 at BetMGM)

NHL Team Props for Kings vs. Avalanche

As far as props are concerned, let's take a look at the following:

At plus-money, it's a good play on the Under for total goals in the first period. While, yes, the Kings have cashed Over 1.5 Goals in three of the past five games in the first period, the Avalanche have hit the Under on this prop in six of the past seven games at Ball Arena, too.

1st Period Under 1.5 Goals (+108 at FanDuel)

The way Colorado has been going lately, going to either overtime or a shootout in three of the past four outings, it's worth a roll of the dice to play 'Yes' on the 'Will there be overtime?' prop, as it's a good chance to more than triple up.

Yes: Will There Be Overtime? (+320 at FanDuel)

If you're in Ohio, remember that sports betting will be live in your state by the new year and you can find the best Ohio sportsbook apps with the latest promo codes here at RotoWire.